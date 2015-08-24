* Shanghai stocks drop 9 percent

* Bund yields fall to near 3-month lows

* Oil slumps on China consumption fears

* Peripheral bond yields edge higher

By John Geddie

LONDON, Aug 24 Top-rated German bond yields fell to the lowest level seen in nearly three months on Monday, as fears of China-led global economic slowdown saw investors barrel out of riskier assets like stocks.

Oil slumped to new 6-1/2-year lows as markets fretted about shrinking demand from the world's second largest economy, while the prospect for a weaker Chinese currency threatens to export disinflation beyond its borders.

This poses a headache for the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England's plans to raise interest rates in the coming months, and may even force the European Central Bank to extend its 1 trillion-euro bond-buying programme beyond its scheduled end in September 2016, analysts said.

Markets are already pricing in that the euro zone could return to deflation in a year's time.

"What happens in China does have a big effect on the rest of the world," said Orlando Green, a strategist at Credit Agricole.

"It is very difficult to trade this market and we could exercise caution."

Shanghai stocks dived 9 percent to a six-month low, wiping out this year's gains, while European bourses also opened sharply lower.

China's stock markets have fallen more than 30 percent since mid-year. Following a slew of poor economic data, Beijing devalued the yuan in a surprise move last week.

A senior International Monetary Fund official said on Saturday that it was "premature" to speak of a Chinese crisis. The IMF expects Chinese economy to grow at 6.8 percent this year, below the 7.4 percent growth achieved in 2014.

But fearing the worst, investors took cover in Europe's benchmark German bonds, sending 10-year yields down 5 basis points to touch 0.53 percent in the early trades, the lowest since June 1.

Yields on lower-rated bonds from the bloc's southern periphery suffered.

Greece, Portugal, Italy and Spain all saw their 10-year yields rise 4-6 basis points on the day to 9.89 percent, 2.70 percent, 1.91 percent and 2.06 percent, respectively.

While the dismal outlook for consumer price growth looked set to cushion the blow as it brings with it calls for the ECB to inject more stimulus into the bloc, elections in Greece next month have added more uncertainty into the mix.

Greek opposition politicians embarked on Saturday on the laborious and apparently futile exercise of trying to form a new government, oblivious to pressure for rapid elections so the nation can start tackling an array of crises. (Editing by Toby Chopra)