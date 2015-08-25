LONDON Aug 25 Benchmark German Bund yields
bounced off three-month lows on Tuesday as risk appetite made a
tentative comeback after worries about an economic slowdown in
China led to panic selling across financial markets the previous
day.
While Chinese stocks fell again, the MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose about
1 percent. European stocks recovered as well after a fall of
more than 5 percent on Monday.
China's share markets have fallen more than 30 percent since
mid-year. Following a slew of poor economic data, Beijing
devalued the yuan in a surprise move earlier this month.
Investors are worried that the tensions in the world's
second-largest economy are spreading beyond its borders.
Ten-year Bund yields rose 5 basis points to
0.63 percent, having hit their lowest in nearly three months at
about 0.51 percent on Monday as investors sought refuge in
top-rated assets they see as safe havens. Wall Street had its
worst day in four years.
"If you look at the extremes in the equity market they are
almost comparable with the Lehman days. In those days we had a
trigger, a real event, something clearly defined," said
Christian Lenk, rate strategist at DZ Bank, referring to the
collapse of the U.S. bank Lehman Brothers in 2008 that led to a
global financial crisis.
"What we saw yesterday was ongoing fears about China ... but
there was no trigger so we see a bit of normalisation today and
investors thinking twice ... and maybe seeing an opportunity to
fish at the bottom."
Lenk and other analysts said Monday's extreme moves were
exacerbated by thin liquidity, which has become an increasing
concern due to the extent of some of this year's sell-offs in
stocks and bonds.
Regulatory norms are forcing pension funds and insurers to
hold on to top-rated assets, while banks are reluctant to get
involved in heavy market-making activities as they try to avoid
holding assets for too long on their balance sheet because of
provisions they have to set aside for that.
In recent years major central banks have vacuumed up
trillions of dollars' worth of government bonds through their
stimulus programmes.
With the northern hemisphere summer holiday season also in
full flow, all these factors make it harder to perform a trade
without significantly moving the market, traders said.
Spanish, Italian and Portuguese
10-year bonds were steady.
Markets are also wary of a strong response to the market
rout from Chinese authorities, which could quickly turn
sentiment around.
"China's central bank added a hefty amount of liquidity to
the financial system via open-market operations, but no rate
cuts or lower reserve requirements were announced at this
point," said Jan von Gerich, chief strategist at Nordea.
"The reaction of the Chinese authorities is followed very
closely."
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet)