(Updates with Ifo data)
LONDON Aug 25 Bund yields bounced off
three-month lows on Tuesday as data showing a rise in German
business morale in August and a rate cut in China reduced the
angst over a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.
The People's Bank of China said it was lowering the one-year
benchmark bank lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.6 percent
and it was reducing the reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis
points to 18.0 percent for most big banks.
"The measures will certainly stabilise sentiment in the
short term," Investec chief economist Philip Shaw said.
Differentiation was also emerging as a theme, with European
stock markets recovering after a fall of more than 5 percent on
Monday due to the situation in China where share markets have
fallen by a third since mid-year and Beijing devalued the yuan.
The Munich-based Ifo think-tank said its business climate
index edged up to 108.3 in August from 108.0 in July. The
reading was the strongest since May.
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said developments in
China would not damage the German economic outlook.
German 10-year yields rose 12 basis points to
0.70 percent, a two-week high. They hit their lowest in nearly
three months at about 0.51 percent on Monday as investors sought
refuge in top-rated assets they see as safe havens.
"German companies shrugged off concerns about China: weaker
macro data, devaluations and fears about an upcoming currency
war and strong declines on the stock market," UniCredit chief
German economist, Andreas Rees, said.
"We think that the latest robust figures are not a fluke.
German companies got it right. The Chinese economy is certainly
not irrelevant but less important than many people think."
Rees said Germany's export share to China was "only" 6.6
percent, matching the Netherlands. He estimates purchasing power
in Germany will rise by 30 billion euros due to falling oil
prices. That is almost half the country's 2014 exports to China.
Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said the latest market turmoil
in China, fed by concerns about an economic slowdown, was barely
reflected in the August sentiment survey.
Spanish, Italian and Portuguese
10-year bonds were steady.
Bund yields were up before the Ifo data.
POOR LIQUIDITY
Traders said poor liquidity, a nagging problem made worse by
the summer holidays in the northern hemisphere, exacerbated the
moves. Wall Street, for instance, saw its worst day in four
years on Monday but there was nothing traders could pin-point to
justify the magnitude of the move.
"If you look at the extremes in the equity market they are
almost comparable with the Lehman days. In those days we had a
trigger, a real event, something clearly defined," DZ Bank rate
strategist, Christian Lenk, said, referring to the collapse of
the U.S. bank Lehman Brothers in 2008 that led to a global
financial crisis.
"What we saw yesterday was ongoing fears about China ... but
there was no trigger so we see a bit of normalisation today and
investors thinking twice ... and maybe seeing an opportunity to
fish at the bottom."
Regulatory norms are forcing pension funds and insurers to
hold on to top-rated assets, while banks are reluctant to get
involved in heavy market-making activities as they try to avoid
holding assets for too long on their balance sheet because of
provisions they have to set aside for that.
In recent years major central banks have vacuumed up
trillions of dollars' worth of government bonds through their
stimulus programmes.
All these factors make it harder to perform a trade without
significantly moving the market, traders said.
The volumes in Bund futures on Monday were 777,408
lots versus a daily average of 645,908 for the year, according
to Reuters calculations.
It is not unusual in such volatile trading to see slightly
higher volumes. However, the numbers were not even half of the
daily volumes recorded in May, when selling pressure engulfed
bond markets on expectations - knocked back since - that
inflation would pick up.
