By Marius Zaharia and John Geddie

LONDON, Aug 25 Euro zone bond yields shot higher on Tuesday after a brace of solid economic releases in Europe and the U.S, and a rate cut in China which quelled angst over a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.

German yields -- the euro zone benchmark -- rocketed off three-month lows hit on Monday when a collapse in Chinese stocks saw investors take cover in top-rated debt, and were set to finish some 18 basis points higher on the day.

Data showing a rise in German business morale and rebounding U.S. consumer confidence both encouraged investors to return to riskier stocks from the safety of bonds, but it was the move by China to support its stumbling economy that really reverberated around the globe.

The People's Bank of China lowered its one-year benchmark bank lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.6 percent and reduced the reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points to 18.0 percent for most big banks.

"The measures will certainly stabilise sentiment in the short term," Investec chief economist Philip Shaw said.

German 10-year yields touched a day's high of 0.76 percent after U.S. consumer confidence came in much higher than expected, pulling further away from three-month lows of 0.51 percent hit on Monday.

Most of that move happened earlier in the day, though.

First, the Munich-based Ifo think-tank saw the strongest reading of its business climate index since May, edging up to 108.3 in August from 108.0 in July.

Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said the latest market turmoil in China, fed by concerns about an economic slowdown, was barely reflected in the August sentiment survey.

This encouraged an early rise in Bund yields before China's central bank stepped in, and pushed yields markedly higher.

Analysts welcomed China's intervention as overdue support, but some warned it may not be enough to shield the country from a slowdown that many suspect is much sharper than official figures suggest.

"Is this sufficient? It might not be, but it does set a precedent that they are engaged and looking to prevent any further declines," said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg.

All euro zone bond yields, other than the lowest-rated Greek debt, rose on the day between 4-16 bps.

DRYING UP

Traders said poor liquidity, a nagging problem made worse by the summer holidays in the northern hemisphere, exacerbated the moves. Wall Street, for instance, saw its worst day in four years on Monday but there was nothing traders could pin-point to justify the magnitude of the move.

"If you look at the extremes in the equity market they are almost comparable with the Lehman days. In those days we had a trigger, a real event, something clearly defined," DZ Bank rate strategist, Christian Lenk, said, referring to the collapse of the U.S. bank Lehman Brothers in 2008 that led to a global financial crisis.

"What we saw yesterday was ongoing fears about China ... but there was no trigger so we see a bit of normalisation today and investors thinking twice ... and maybe seeing an opportunity to fish at the bottom."

Regulatory norms are forcing pension funds and insurers to hold on to top-rated assets, while banks are reluctant to get involved in heavy market-making activities as they try to avoid holding assets for too long on their balance sheet because of provisions they have to set aside for that.

In recent years major central banks have vacuumed up trillions of dollars' worth of government bonds through their stimulus programmes.

All these factors make it harder to perform a trade without significantly moving the market, traders said.

The volumes in Bund futures on Tuesday were around 900,000 at 1520GMT lots versus a daily average of 645,908 for the year, according to Reuters calculations.

It is not unusual in such volatile trading to see slightly higher volumes. However, the numbers were not even half of the daily volumes recorded in May, when selling pressure engulfed bond markets on expectations - knocked back since - that inflation would pick up. (Editing by Louise Ireland and Raissa Kasolowsky)