(Updates prices for close)
By John Geddie
LONDON Aug 31 German bond yields held firm in
holiday-thinned trading on Monday, failing to take much impetus
from better-than-expected euro zone inflation data or efforts
by policymakers to play down the impact of China's slowing
economy.
One speech in particular by U.S. Federal Reserve vice-chair
Stanley Fischer on Saturday kept alive the chance that the Fed
will raise interest rates next month, the first increase in
nearly a decade.
A rate hike from the world's largest economy would be felt
across global markets. Yields on U.S Treasuries and other
top-rated benchmark bonds would probably rise sharply.
Other speakers at a central bankers' conference in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, -- including the Bank of England's Mark Carney
and the European Central Bank's Vitor Constancio -- said their
economies could withstand the rout in China, which has set
European and Asian stocks on course for their worst monthly drop
in three years.
One of the fears is that reduced consumption from China will
put downward pressure on already depressed oil prices and keep
consumer price growth muted.
Euro zone inflation was the same in August as in July
year-on-year at 0.2 percent, better than the 0.1 percent
predicted by Economists in a Reuters poll, but still low enough
to serve as a reminder of the bloc's delicate health.
Some market gauges indicate the euro zone may be headed back
into deflation in a year's time.
With consumer price growth far off the ECB's goal of near 2
percent, the central bank is expected to pare back its inflation
forecasts at a policy meeting on Thursday.
Some are predicting, the ECB could even spring a policy
surprise.
"We think the latest set of inflation data remain consistent
with our recently downwardly revised euro area inflation profile
for this year and next, and with our expectation that the ECB
will likely engage in additional accommodative monetary policy
measures by year-end, possibly as early as this week," said
Barclays' European economist Fabio Fois.
The bloc's largest economy Germany, however, has proved
fairly robust, which will please policymakers. German retail
sales rose month-on-month at their strongest pace in nine months
in July, reinforcing expectations that private consumption will
support growth this year.
German 10-year yields -- the euro zone benchmark -- were a
fraction higher on the day at 0.74 percent as were
most other euro zone equivalents. Traders said volumes were low
because of a bank holiday in Britain, while month-end reporting
also shackled investor activity.
(Editing by Alison Williams)