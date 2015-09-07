(Updates prices)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 7 Bund yields rose on Monday after
data showed robust growth in German industrial output in July,
but they remained near two-week lows on bets the European
Central Bank will beef up its asset purchases in coming months.
German factories produced 0.7 percent more goods than in the
previous month, the strongest increase since December although
less than the Reuters consensus forecast for a 1.0 percent
rise.
The data did little to shake market bets that the ECB will
opt to increase its monetary stimulus. Those bets were also
bolstered by a survey showing sentiment in the euro zone has
weakened more than expected as a slowdown in China weighs on
growth expectations, particularly in Germany, Europe's largest
economy.
The ECB last Thursday downgraded the euro zone's growth and
inflation forecasts for the next two years, and President Mario
Draghi suggested the central bank was ready to expand or extend
its trillion euro quantitative easing programme if needed.
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing
costs, were 1.5 basis points higher on the day at 0.68 percent
, having fallen 12 basis points on Thursday and
Friday. Trading was expected to be thin with U.S. markets shut
for Labour Day.
"We saw a big rally late Thursday and early Friday and
investors are taking a bit of a pause for breath now," said RIA
Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic. "Otherwise Bunds
continue to remain well supported after Draghi's very dovish
press conference last week which strengthened the prospect of
further action down the road."
CHINA JITTERS
Investors were also considering prospects for a U.S.
interest rate hike this month after mixed U.S. jobs data on
Friday, which showed a slowdown in non-farm payrolls in August
but an upward revision of the July number. The data failed to
give strong clues on the timing of the Federal Reserve's first
interest rate hike in nearly a decade.
"We continue to expect the Fed to stand pat on September 17
with the first rate move deferred until December. The market is
of a similar view albeit pricing in a very modestly higher
possibility of a move next week in the wake of Friday's labour
data," Rabobank strategists said in a note.
Many market participants, however, saw little prospect of a
sharp upward reversal in Bund yields given the ECB outlook and
persistent investor unease over China, where stocks fell more
than 3 percent, resuming their sell-off following a four-day
market holiday.
Fears of a slowdown in China, the world's largest economy
after the United States, rattled financial markets last month.
China releases trade and inflation data on Tuesday and
Wednesday.
At the euro zone's periphery, Italian 10-year yields
were 1 basis point up at 1.89 percent. Spanish and
Portuguese equivalents were 3 bps higher at 2.11 percent
and 2.55 percent, respectively.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson and Susan Fenton)