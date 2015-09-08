* Sentiment improves after late bounce in Shanghai shares
* Weak China trade data supports calls for further easing
* Italian, Spanish bond yields fall, outperform Bunds
* Analysts say market ructions show Catalan vote nerves
(Recasts and writes through)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Sept 8 Investors bought up peripheral
euro zone debt on Tuesday as a recovery in Chinese stock markets
and better-than-expected growth data lifted sentiment.
Even though China said its imports fell far more than
anticipated last month, adding to global growth concerns,
analysts are tipping the world's second largest economy to
announce further policy-easing to support markets.
Chinese stocks, which have shed some 40 percent since
mid-June, saw a late bounce that reverberated across global
shares, sending European bourses higher.
This improving risk appetite was helped by some
record-breaking trade data from the bloc's powerhouse Germany
and an upward revision to euro area second-quarter growth.
"There has been a general improvement in risk sentiment that
started after the recovery in China's stock market and carried
through the improved euro zone data," Rabobank strategist Lyn
Graham-Taylor said.
China's August exports fell less than expected, but a
steeper slide in imports pointed to continuing economic
weakness.
Weak data from China has raised expectations for more policy
easing from the Chinese central bank. A Reuters poll at the end
of August showed 80 percent of respondents looked to a further
cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio and 70 percent saw a
chance of interest rate cuts.
Declining consumption from China and a weakening yuan is
also raising disinflationary pressures around the world, which
may force other central banks into more monetary stimulus.
ECB President Mario Draghi for the first time explicitly
stated last week that the bank may extend its asset purchase
programme beyond its scheduled end date in September 2016.
Yields on low-rated debt in the bloc's southern periphery
fell on Tuesday, outperforming benchmark German bonds.
Italian 10-year yields fell 5 basis points to 1.85 percent
, while Spanish equivalents dipped 4 bps to 2.10
percent.
German yields were 1 bps higher on the day to 0.68 percent
after the country sold 745 million euros of an
inflation-linked bond maturing in 2030. The Netherlands also
sold 890 million euros of a bond maturing in 2047.
Analysts also pointed to the widening gap between Italian
and Spanish bond yields ahead of an election in Catalonia which
polls show is likely to hand separatists a majority.
At 25 bps, the gap between the two benchmarks is at its
widest in two years and is expected to be stretched further.
Catalan separatists are portraying the election on Sept. 27
as a proxy vote on independence, although that is disputed by
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who has ruled out a
breakaway by the wealthy northeastern region.
"Uncertainty ahead of the regional elections in
Catalonia...is currently causing Iberian debt securities to
underperform. We are assuming that this trend will continue at
least until the election date," DZ Bank said in a note.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)