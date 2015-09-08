* Spanish bonds regain some ground vs Italian peers
* Peripheral bond yields fall, outperforming Bunds
* Sentiment for periphery improves after strong data
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie
LONDON, Sept 8 Spanish bonds led southern
European yields lower on Tuesday, with sentiment lifted by
better than expected euro zone growth data.
The firmer tone in riskier assets after Chinese stocks,
which have shed some 40 percent since mid-June, saw a late
rebound, spilled over into European equities and peripheral euro
zone debt.
Data showed the euro zone economy grew a faster than
expected 1.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, an
upward revision of the previously reported 1.2 percent.
Spanish 10-year yields fell 9 basis points to
2.06 percent with Italian and Portuguese equivalents 5-6 bps
lower at 1.84 percent and 2.52 percent
, respectively.
Spanish bonds unwound some of their underperformance
compared with Italian peers, but that respite looks shortlived.
Their 10-year yield premium over Italy remains at its highest in
two years and could rise further on investor unease before a
Sept. 27 election in the northeastern region of Catalonia, which
polls show is likely to hand separatists a majority.
"The market looked at the GDP figures and we see that the
Spanish economy is one of the fastest engines of growth ... so
the outperformance of Spanish bonds today is probably a
correction of the underperformance of late," said Natixis head
of rates strategy Jean-Francois Robin.
"Unfortunately for Spanish bonds, the political agenda is
going to weigh a little bit ... but if you look at fundamentals
of the economy Spanish bonds should be more dearer than Italy,
and with the spread of 20 basis they are very interesting to
look at again."
Catalan separatists are portraying the election as a proxy
vote on independence, although that is disputed by Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy, who has ruled out a breakaway by the
wealthy region.
In core euro zone bonds, German yields were 1 bps higher at
0.68 percent after the country sold 745 million
euros of an inflation-linked bond maturing in 2030. The
Netherlands also sold 890 million euros of a bond maturing in
2047.
The firmer tone in riskier assets undermined demand for safe
haven government bonds.
"There has been a general improvement in risk sentiment that
started after the recovery in China's stock market and carried
through the improved euro zone data," Rabobank strategist Lyn
Graham-Taylor said.
China's August exports fell less than expected, but a
steeper slide in imports pointed to continuing economic
weakness.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)