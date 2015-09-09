* Investors waiting for bumper U.S. debt auction
* Data shows record fall in China's forex reserves
* Portugal bonds resilient to rising political risks
(Updates with German auction result)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie
LONDON, Sept 9 German bond yields pushed higher
on Wednesday after another debt auction from the country was
uncovered, increasing fears that Chinese demand for Europe's
benchmark debt is waning.
The euro zone's biggest economy attracted bids worth less
than the amount offered at a 10-year bond auction, having
already notched up more than half a dozen technically failed
sales this year.
Market participants were also keen to see how a sale of $21
billion of similar maturity paper in the United States fares
later in the day given concerns about China selling some of its
holdings of top-rated foreign government bonds.
Data on Monday showed China's foreign exchange reserves fell
the most on record in August, reflecting its attempts to halt a
slide in the yuan and stabilise financial markets following its
surprise move to devalue the currency last month.
A Belgian sale via a syndicate of banks of 23-year bonds on
Wednesday was also weighing on sentiment, traders said.
German 10-year yields rose 2 basis points to 0.70 percent
, pulling away from a two-week low of 0.65 percent
hit on Monday.
"The environment for the auctions seems tricky amid the
ongoing concerns about Chinese selling. No-one really knows how
Chinese demand is going to behave and that's creating
uncertainty here," said Commerzbank strategist Michael Leister.
At the euro zone's periphery, Portuguese 10-year yields were
a touch lower on the day at 2.50 percent, keeping
their yield premium over German benchmarks at their tightest in
nearly a month.
Portuguese bonds have so far proved resilient to rising
political risk as latest polls show a tight contest ahead of an
Oct. 4 general election that could result in a political logjam.
"Despite the ultimate composition of the government still
being unclear we remain quite relaxed about the risks that this
could pose to Portuguese government debt," Rabobank strategists
said in a note.
"This is because both main party blocs still seem to remain
committed to the budget deficit targets agreed with the European
Commission."
That contrasts with the market's view of political fallout
for Spain from a Sept. 27 vote in its wealthy Catalonia region
which polls show is likely to hand separatists a majority.
Spanish bonds have been underperforming their southern
European peers with their 10-year bond yield premium over
Italian 10-year debt this week hitting the highest in two years
at over 20 basis points.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)