By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie

LONDON, Sept 9 German bond yields pushed higher on Wednesday after another debt auction from the country was uncovered, increasing fears that Chinese demand for Europe's benchmark debt is waning.

The euro zone's biggest economy attracted bids worth less than the amount offered at a 10-year bond auction, having already notched up more than half a dozen technically failed sales this year.

Market participants were also keen to see how a sale of $21 billion of similar maturity paper in the United States fares later in the day given concerns about China selling some of its holdings of top-rated foreign government bonds.

Data on Monday showed China's foreign exchange reserves fell the most on record in August, reflecting its attempts to halt a slide in the yuan and stabilise financial markets following its surprise move to devalue the currency last month.

A Belgian sale via a syndicate of banks of 23-year bonds on Wednesday was also weighing on sentiment, traders said.

German 10-year yields rose 2 basis points to 0.70 percent , pulling away from a two-week low of 0.65 percent hit on Monday.

"The environment for the auctions seems tricky amid the ongoing concerns about Chinese selling. No-one really knows how Chinese demand is going to behave and that's creating uncertainty here," said Commerzbank strategist Michael Leister.

At the euro zone's periphery, Portuguese 10-year yields were a touch lower on the day at 2.50 percent, keeping their yield premium over German benchmarks at their tightest in nearly a month.

Portuguese bonds have so far proved resilient to rising political risk as latest polls show a tight contest ahead of an Oct. 4 general election that could result in a political logjam.

"Despite the ultimate composition of the government still being unclear we remain quite relaxed about the risks that this could pose to Portuguese government debt," Rabobank strategists said in a note.

"This is because both main party blocs still seem to remain committed to the budget deficit targets agreed with the European Commission."

That contrasts with the market's view of political fallout for Spain from a Sept. 27 vote in its wealthy Catalonia region which polls show is likely to hand separatists a majority.

Spanish bonds have been underperforming their southern European peers with their 10-year bond yield premium over Italian 10-year debt this week hitting the highest in two years at over 20 basis points.