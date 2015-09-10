LONDON, Sept 10 Euro zone yields dropped on Thursday on relief that the United States managed to offload bonds at auction, allaying some concerns that a combination of waning demand from China and an upcoming U.S. rate hike may have put investors off.

The rally across euro zone markets mirrored a move seen in U.S. Treasuries late on Wednesday after United States, the world's largest economy, sold $21 billion of 10-year bonds.

A failed auction of similar German debt, also on Wednesday, had stoked concern that demand from China for top-rated debt was shrinking as it pared back its foreign exchange reserves.

With markets also pointing to a roughly 30-percent chance that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade next week, investors are on edge.

A sale of 30-year debt from the United States later on Thursday will provide another big test for the market, especially as short-dated yields are at their highest levels since 2011.

"Are they going to hike, are they not?" DZ Bank head of rates research, Christoph Kutt, said.

"There is a lot of nervousness ahead of the Fed's meeting next week, so markets are swinging up and down albeit in a fairly tight range."

A new slide in Asian equities, after lacklustre Chinese and Japanese economic data added to heightened worries about slackening global growth, and bolstered demand for fixed income.

China's consumer inflation in August edged up, but producer prices dropped for the 42nd straight month while Japan's main gauge of capital spending unexpectedly fell for a second straight month in July.

German 10-year yields - the euro zone benchmark - fell 3 basis points (bps) to 0.68 percent, retreating from weekly highs of 0.72 percent hit on Wednesday after the country's bond auction received fewer bids than the amount on offer meaning it was a technical failure.

Yields on most other euro zone debt were down 1-3 bps on the day.

But while the flight-to-quality stoked demand for bonds, demand for the asset class could be easing from certain corners.

Data on Monday showed China's foreign exchange reserves fell the most on record in August, reflecting its attempts to halt a slide in the yuan and stabilise financial markets after its surprise devaluation of the currency last month.

Before the auction of 30-year paper from the United States later on Thursday, Ireland is scheduled to sell 1 billion euros of 15-year debt. (Editing by Louise Ireland)