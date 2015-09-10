(Updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Sept 10 German bond yields dipped on Thursday as concerns about the impact of a slowdown in China hit riskier assets amid uncertainty over whether the United States would hike interest rates this month.

The rally across most high-rated euro zone markets also mirrored relief that the United States managed to offload bonds at auction on Wednesday, allaying some concerns that a combination of waning demand from China and an upcoming U.S. rate hike may have put investors off.

A failed auction of 10-year German debt, also on Wednesday, had stoked concern that demand from China for top-rated debt was shrinking as it pares back its foreign exchange reserves to shore up the yuan currency.

But that same slowdown in China has reduced the chances that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade next week. Markets are now pricing in a roughly 30 percent chance of a hike, down from more than 50 percent seen last month before China devalued the yuan to support growth.

A sale of U.S. 30-year debt later on Thursday will provide another big test for the market, especially as short-dated yields are at their highest levels since 2011.

"Are they going to hike, are they not?" said DZ Bank head of rates research, Christoph Kutt.

"There is a lot of nervousness ahead of the Fed's meeting next week, so markets are swinging up and down albeit in a fairly tight range."

A new slide in global equities, after lacklustre Chinese and Japanese economic data further exacerbated worries over slackening global growth, bolstered demand for the euro zone's top-rated debt.

German 10-year yields -- the euro zone benchmark -- fell 2 basis point (bps) to 0.69 percent, retreating from a week's high of 0.72 percent hit on Wednesday after a bond auction received fewer bids than the amount on offer meaning it was a technical failure.

Lower-rated bond yields in Italy, Spain and Portugal were flat to a touch higher on the day.

Comments by European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet stressing that the bank was willing to expand its already massive stimulus programme if needed kept bond yields subdued.

A Reuters poll of economists found that the ECB will extend the 1 trillion euro bond-buying programme beyond September 2016 as it attempts to drive up inflation and rekindle growth.

Separately, Goldman Sachs analysts said they expected the ECB to stretch its asset purchases by up to two quarters, into 2017, and buy an extra 360 billion euros of bonds. (Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Catherine Evans)