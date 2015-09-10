(Updates prices)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Sept 10 German bond yields dipped on
Thursday as concerns about the impact of a slowdown in China hit
riskier assets amid uncertainty over whether the United States
would hike interest rates this month.
The rally across most high-rated euro zone markets also
mirrored relief that the United States managed to offload bonds
at auction on Wednesday, allaying some concerns that a
combination of waning demand from China and an upcoming U.S.
rate hike may have put investors off.
A failed auction of 10-year German debt, also on Wednesday,
had stoked concern that demand from China for top-rated debt was
shrinking as it pares back its foreign exchange reserves to
shore up the yuan currency.
But that same slowdown in China has reduced the chances that
the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates for the first time
in nearly a decade next week. Markets are now pricing in a
roughly 30 percent chance of a hike, down from more than 50
percent seen last month before China devalued the yuan to
support growth.
A sale of U.S. 30-year debt later on Thursday will provide
another big test for the market, especially as short-dated
yields are at their highest levels since 2011.
"Are they going to hike, are they not?" said DZ Bank head of
rates research, Christoph Kutt.
"There is a lot of nervousness ahead of the Fed's meeting
next week, so markets are swinging up and down albeit in a
fairly tight range."
A new slide in global equities, after lacklustre Chinese and
Japanese economic data further exacerbated worries over
slackening global growth, bolstered demand for the euro zone's
top-rated debt.
German 10-year yields -- the euro zone benchmark -- fell 2
basis point (bps) to 0.69 percent, retreating from
a week's high of 0.72 percent hit on Wednesday after a bond
auction received fewer bids than the amount on offer meaning it
was a technical failure.
Lower-rated bond yields in Italy, Spain
and Portugal were flat to a touch
higher on the day.
Comments by European Central Bank chief economist Peter
Praet stressing that the bank was willing to expand its already
massive stimulus programme if needed kept bond yields subdued.
A Reuters poll of economists found that the ECB will extend
the 1 trillion euro bond-buying programme beyond September 2016
as it attempts to drive up inflation and rekindle growth.
Separately, Goldman Sachs analysts said they expected the
ECB to stretch its asset purchases by up to two quarters, into
2017, and buy an extra 360 billion euros of bonds.
(Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by
Catherine Evans)