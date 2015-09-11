LONDON, Sept 11 Italian yields held steady on
Friday before a sale of up to 7.75 billion euro of debt as
concerns about an upcoming regional election in neighbouring
Spain drove investors into the benchmark peripheral euro zone
issuer.
Italian bonds have outperformed Spanish peers ahead of the
Sept. 27 election in Spain's wealthy northern Catalonia region
that secessionists want to use as a proxy for an independence
referendum.
Spain's 10-year yield premium over Italian bonds rose on
Tuesday to its highest in two years over 20 basis points as
latest polls showed the pro-independence parties could win a
majority of seats but fall short of 50 percent of the votes.
Italian 10-year yields were little changed at
1.84 percent while Spanish equivalents were 2 bps higher at 2.11
percent, keeping their yield gap near its widest
in two years.
"While relative valuations versus Spain are expensive in our
view, we expect the Italian auctions to go smoothly," said
Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz.
"Some investors keen on large peripheral exposure but
uncomfortable with Spain these days should ensure a warm welcome
for the BTP supply."
Investors were also looking to a potential upgrade by
Moody's of Ireland's credit ratings after the market close.
Irish 10-year yields were 1 basis point lower at
1.31 percent.
"It is definitely conceivable that at least the outlook will
be upgraded to 'positive'. The current Baa1 rating makes Moody's
the last of the three major rating agencies to not yet have
assigned a rating in the "A" category to Ireland," DZ Bank
strategists said in a note.
"The return of Irish bonds to the core segment ought to
continue and even accelerate in the form of noticeable spread
narrowing in the coming weeks."
German 10-year yields, the euro zone benchmark, were also 1
basis point lower at 0.68 percent on growing
doubts over the likelihood of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest
rate hike next week.
Expectations that the U.S. central bank will act have fallen
since the Fed gave no strong indication in the minutes of its
July meeting that a September rate increase was likely.
Low inflation is also seen as complicating the Fed's ability to
raise interest rates.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Toby Chopra)