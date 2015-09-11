(Updates with Italian auction results, fresh analyst comments)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 11 Spain's 10-year bond yield
premium over Italy hit its highest in over two years on Friday
on concerns about political instability if secessionists win an
election in wealthy Catalonia later this month.
Hundreds of thousands of independence supporters are
expected to take to the streets to mark "Catalan Day" later on
Friday to call for the northeastern region to break away from
the rest of Spain.
Spanish bonds have underperformed Italian peers in the
run-up to the Sept. 27 regional parliamentary election, which
separatists want to use as a proxy vote on independence.
That is fiercely opposed by Spain's centre-right Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy, whose re-election bid in December could
be complicated by events in Catalonia.
Latest polls showed pro-independence parties could win a
majority of seats but not enough to trigger an immediate "road
map" to secession within 18 months.
The concerns over Spanish politics helped demand at
neighbouring Italy's bond auction, where the Treasury raised its
targeted 7.75 billion euros and paid lower yields on all three
maturities sold.
Italian 10-year yields dipped 1 basis point to
1.84 percent while Spanish equivalents were 2 bps higher at 2.11
percent, widening their gap to 27 basis points,
the most since mid-August 2013.
"The news flow is just keeping Spanish bonds under pressure
here versus Italy. It seems like the path of least resistance
now with Catalan national day and Italy now out of the supply
arena," said Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz.
"Usually the Spanish and Italian investors have a tendency
to buy whatever is offering yield pickup but this time around it
seems like some of the investors are afraid of what's happening
in Catalonia and are buying Italy versus Spain despite a yield
give up."
IRISH RATINGS
Investors were also looking to a potential upgrade by
Moody's of Ireland's credit ratings after the market close.
Irish 10-year yields were 1 basis point lower at
1.31 percent.
"It is definitely conceivable that at least the outlook will
be upgraded to 'positive'. The current Baa1 rating makes Moody's
the last of the three major rating agencies to not yet have
assigned a rating in the "A" category to Ireland," DZ Bank
strategists said in a note.
"The return of Irish bonds to the core segment ought to
continue and even accelerate in the form of noticeable spread
narrowing in the coming weeks."
German 10-year yields, the euro zone benchmark, were 3 basis
points down at 0.66 percent on growing doubts over
the likelihood of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike next
week.
Expectations that the U.S. central bank will act have fallen
since the Fed gave no strong indication in the minutes of its
July meeting that a September rate increase was likely.
Low inflation is also seen as complicating the Fed's ability to
raise interest rates.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)