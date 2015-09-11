(Updates with details of Barcelona rally, fresh quote, new
By Jemima Kelly and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 11 Spain's 10-year bond yield
premium over Italy hit its highest in over two years on Friday
on worries about political instability if secessionists win an
election in the wealthy province of Catalonia later this month.
Hundreds of thousands of people began massing in the streets
of Barcelona on Friday to call for the northeastern region to
break away from the rest of Spain as official election
campaigning began in the province, which accounts for nearly one
fifth of Spain's output and population.
Spanish bonds have underperformed Italian peers in the
run-up to the Sept. 27 regional ballot, which separatists want
to use as a proxy vote on independence.
That is fiercely opposed by Spain's centre-right prime
minister, Mariano Rajoy, whose re-election bid in December could
be complicated by events in Catalonia.
Latest polls suggested that pro-independence parties could
win a majority of seats, but not the absolute majority of votes
that could give their campaign a powerful boost.
"We think fears of an imminent break-up of Spain stemming
from the Catalan election are overstated ... so we're relatively
relaxed about that," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor,
adding that he thought any further spread widening would be
limited to 10 or 15 basis points.
"But the flip-side is: we don't see this as a buying
opportunity either because of the very unclear outlook on the
elections in December."
Concerns around Spanish politics helped spur demand at
Italy's bond auction, where the Treasury raised its targeted
7.75 billion euros and paid lower yields on all three maturities
sold.
Italian 10-year yields dipped 1 basis point to
1.84 percent while Spanish equivalents were 2 bps higher at 2.11
percent, widening the gap to 28 basis points, the
most since mid-August 2013.
IRISH RATINGS
Investors were also looking to a potential upgrade by
Moody's of Ireland's credit ratings after the market close.
Irish 10-year yields were 1 basis point lower at
1.31 percent.
"It is definitely conceivable that at least the outlook will
be upgraded to 'positive'. The current 'Baa1' rating makes
Moody's the last of the three major rating agencies to not yet
have assigned a rating in the "A" category to Ireland," DZ Bank
strategists said in a note.
"The return of Irish bonds to the core segment ought to
continue and even accelerate in the form of noticeable spread
narrowing in the coming weeks."
German 10-year yields, the euro zone benchmark, were down 4
basis points at 0.66 percent on growing doubts
that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates next
week. U.S. consumer sentiment dropped to its lowest level in a
year in September, reinforcing those doubts.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)