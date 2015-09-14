By John Geddie
| LONDON, Sept 14
LONDON, Sept 14 Euro zone bond yields edged
higher on Monday as investors saw an outside chance that the
U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates for the first
time in a decade this week even with data further underlining a
slowdown in China.
Markets are pricing a 30 percent chance that the Fed hikes
at its two-day policy meeting finishing on Thursday, although
that is down from around 50 percent seen last month before China
devalued its currency in support of weakening growth.
Even if the Fed holds off, it is likely to firmly hint
towards a hike at its October or December meeting - keeping
focus on the repercussions for global financial markets.
With domestic growth in the United States seen as supporting
a rate rise, it has been turmoil in China and tumbling inflation
expectations that have kept policymakers in the world's largest
economy cautious.
Weekend data from China on industry and investment showed
the world's second largest economy cooling at a faster rate than
expected in August, even though there was slightly brighter
signals from retail and housing.
"The big hurdle to overcome for the coming days is
Thursday's FOMC," said Societe Generale strategist Ciaran
O'Hagan.
German 10-year yields - the euro zone's benchmark - rose 1
basis point to 0.67 percent.
Lower-rated equivalents in Portugal, Spain and Italy were
also up around 1 bps at 2.63 percent, 2.12 percent
and 1.84 percent, respectively.
The gap between Spanish and Italian yields remained near its
highest in over two years on worries political instability if
secessionists win an election in the wealthy province of
Catalonia on Sept 27.
Hundreds of thousands of people began massing in the streets
of Barcelona on Friday to call for the northeastern region to
break away from the rest of Spain as official election
campaigning began in the province, which accounts for nearly one
fifth of Spain's output and population.
Greek yields, meanwhile, remain near the lowest levels seen
this year ahead of an election that is likely to prove
inconclusive.
The Syriza party of former Greek prime minister Alexis
Tsipras -- which came to power in January on a pledge to
renegotiate terms of their international bailout but ultimately
had to cave to creditor demands -- has a wafer-thin lead in the
polls over the conservative New Democracy.
Greek 10-year yields were 8 bps lower on Monday at 8.69
percent.