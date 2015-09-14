(Updates prices)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Sept 14 Euro zone bond yields were
little changed on Monday as investors waited to see if the
Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates for the first
time in a decade this week, while data suggested a further
slowdown in China.
Markets are pricing a 30 percent chance that the Fed will
raise rates at a two-day policy meeting that ends on Thursday.
That is down from around 50 percent last month, before China
devalued its currency in the face of weakening growth.
Even if the Fed holds off, it is likely to hint a rate
increase will come at its October or December meeting - keeping
focus on the repercussions for global financial markets.
Domestic growth in the United States may support a rate
rise, but turmoil in China and dwindling expectations for
inflation have kept U.S. policymakers cautious.
Weekend data from China on industry and investment showed
the world's second-largest economy cooling at a faster rate than
expected in August, although signals from retail and housing
were brighter.
"The big hurdle to overcome for the coming days is
Thursday's FOMC," said Societe Generale strategist Ciaran
O'Hagan.
German 10-year yields - the euro zone's benchmark - were
unchanged on the day at 0.65 percent, in the
middle of the 0.50-1.00 percent range where they have traded the
past four months.
Lower-rated equivalents in Spain and Italy were also flat at
2.11 percent and 1.83 percent,
respectively. The gap between Spanish and Italian yields
remained near its highest in over two years, on worries
secessionists will win an election in Catalonia on Sept 27.
Hundreds of thousands of people began massing in the streets
of Barcelona on Friday to call for the northeastern region to
break away from the rest of Spain. The region accounts for
nearly a fifth of Spain's output and population.
Greek yields, meanwhile, remain near the lowest levels seen
this year before an election that is likely to prove
inconclusive.
The Syriza party of former Greek prime minister Alexis
Tsipras -- which came to power in January on a pledge to
renegotiate terms of Greece's international bailout but
ultimately gave in to creditor demands -- has a thin lead in the
polls over the conservative New Democracy.
Greek 10-year yields were 6 bps lower on Monday at 8.71
percent.
