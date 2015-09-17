LONDON, Sept 17 Euro zone bond yields held steady on Thursday, as France and Spain faced the uncomfortable task of selling debt hours before a U.S. rate decision which sidelined investors wary of the possibility of a first hike in a decade.

France plans to sell 7-8 billion euros of medium-term bonds, as well as 1.0-1.5 billion of inflation-linked debt. Spain is due to sell 4-5 billion of bonds maturing in up to 10 years.

The auctions come after Germany failed to attract enough bids for the amount offered at a 30-year bond sale on Wednesday, even as markets see only a one in four chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike.

The supply pressure has pushed some euro zone yields up this week at even a faster pace than their U.S. counterparts. The higher yields should ensure the sales go through although demand may be subdued.

But once the sales get out of the way, analysts expect the market to focus on the divergent outlooks between monetary policies in Europe and the United States.

With inflation almost non-existent in the euro zone, the European Central Bank has signalled it could enlarge its money-printed programme if needed.

"(The Fed meeting) could have a slightly dampening impact on demand and keep some investors sidelined," said KBC rate strategist Mathias van der Jeugt, who expects the Fed to hike rates but signal a very slow pace of future tightening.

"It's a big day for the U.S., but in Europe, with the ECB still looking to extend its QE programme ... the spillover effect would be rather small."

German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were up by less than a basis point at 0.78 percent. The other yields in the region were flat to a touch higher.

Ten-year Spanish yields were 2.13 percent, while their French equivalent were 1.10 percent.

In the past six weeks, Spanish yields have risen by almost 30 basis points as investors lightened up positions wary of political instability if secessionists win an election in the wealthy region of Catalonia at the end of the month.

The gap between Spanish and Catalan bond yields remains at some of its widest levels in two years. link.reuters.com/req45w

But the more immediate risk was a Fed hike.

"For euro area government bonds, the heavy pre-FOMC supply will continue, and as yesterday's 30-year Bund auction has shown, this may even influence outright yields," said David Schnautz, rate strategist at Commerzbank. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)