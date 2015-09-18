LONDON, Sept 18 Euro zone government bond yields dropped in early trading on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged in a nod to concerns about a weak world economy.

The U.S. central bank said late on Thursday that an array of global risks and other factors had convinced it to delay what would have been the first rate hike in nearly a decade.

When European markets opened, German 10-year yields - the bloc's benchmark - fell 8 basis points to 0.70 percent , mirroring a similar move in U.S. Treasuries overnight.

Lower-rated equivalents in Spain and Italy fell even further, dropping 10 bps to near one-month lows of 2.00 percent and 1.81 percent, respectively.

German bund futures opened 106 ticks higher at 154.76. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)