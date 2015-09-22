By Marius Zaharia
| LONDON, Sept 22
LONDON, Sept 22 Euro zone bond yields fell on
Tuesday after European Central Bank policymakers hinted at their
readiness to modify or expand their unprecedented stimulus
programme should market turbulence warrant further action.
The ECB's chief economist said the risks in the world
economy "have increased significantly", while governing council
member Ewald Nowotny said euro zone interest rates will stay low
as long as growth stays low.
The Bank of Italy's top economist Eugenio Gaiotti said the
ECB should be careful not to fall behind the curve as risks to
growth and inflation mount.
The ECB launched a trillion euro bond-buying programme in
March but has failed to sustainably lift the market's long-term
inflation expectations.
"I'm not too convinced that they are signalling they are
ready to do something in October, but it does support our view
that if nothing changes between now and December, the ECB may
have to add more stimulus," said Elwin de Groot, senior market
economist at Rabobank.
The ECB comments come after the U.S. Federal Reserve
prolonged the era of nearly-free money by not hiking interest
rates last week, citing global economic risks.
German 10-year Bund yields, which set the
standard for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 2 basis points to
0.67 percent. Spanish, Italian and
Portuguese yields were 2-3 bps lower at 1.98
percent, 1.78 percent and 2.56 percent, respectively.
To some analysts, the U.S. economy looked robust enough to
justify a hike, but a slowdown in China and a slump in oil and
commodity prices hurting the inflation outlook across the world
tilted the balance towards a delay of what would be the first
hike in a decade.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said last week's
decision to leave rates unchanged was largely a "risk
management" exercise to be sure recent market volatility would
not become a drag on the U.S. economy.
He said he still expects the Fed to hike rates later this
year.
The spread between 10-year U.S. Treasuries and their
lower-yielding German counterpart has widened by almost 15 basis
points this month to just over 150 basis points, reflecting the
divergent monetary policy outlooks in the two regions.
On the supply side, the Netherlands was due to issue 2.5-3.5
billion euros of three-year bonds. The April 2018 bond on offer
was issued in January and has never traded with a positive
yield.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)