(Updates with latest prices, stock market fall)
By Marius Zaharia and Lisa Barrington
LONDON, Sept 22 German Bund yields hit one-month
lows on Tuesday and most other euro zone bond yields fell after
European stocks fell sharply and European Central Bank
policymakers hinted they might expand their stimulus programme.
Spanish and Portuguese yields fell less than the others,
held back by investor uncertainty over the outcome of looming
elections in both countries.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stocks index fell
3.2 percent, encouraging investment in less risky bonds.
The ECB's chief economist said the risks in the world
economy "have increased significantly", while governing council
member Ewald Nowotny said euro zone interest rates would stay
low as long as growth stayed low.
"Everybody's hyped up about ECB quantitative easing
extension," said Martin van Vliet, senior rate strategist at
ING.
The ECB launched a trillion euro bond-buying programme known
as quantitative easing in March, but it has yet to produce a
sustained increase in the market's long-term inflation
expectations.
Money markets may now be pricing in an almost 50-50 chance
of another 10 basis point cut in the ECB's deposit rate from the
current level of minus 20 bps, said Morgan Stanley European
interest rate strategist Alexander Wojt.
German 10-year Bund yields, which set the
standard for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 9.4 basis points to
0.594 percent. Most other euro zone yields were down 5-9 bps.
The U.S. Federal Reserve prolonged the era of nearly free
money last week by declining to raise its interest rates, citing
global economic risks.
"I'm not too convinced that they are signalling they are
ready to do something in October, but it does support our view
that, if nothing changes between now and December, the ECB may
have to add more stimulus," said Elwin de Groot, senior market
economist at Rabobank.
To some analysts, the U.S. economy looked robust enough to
justify a hike, but the dent to the global inflation outlook
caused by a slowdown in China and a steep fall in oil and
commodity prices tilted the balance against what would have been
the first hike in almost a decade.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday that
the decision had largely been a "risk management" exercise to
ensure that recent market volatility would not drag on the U.S.
economy.
He still expected the Fed to raise rates later this year.
The spread between 10-year U.S. Treasuries and their
lower-yielding German counterpart has widened by almost 15 bps
this month to just over 150 bps, reflecting the divergence
between monetary policy outlooks in the two regions.
Spanish 10-year yields were down 4.1 bps at
1.96 percent, while Portuguese yields rose 1.6 bps
to 2.60 percent.
In Spain, investors worry that a win for secessionists in a
regional election in wealthy Catalonia on Sunday could trigger
political instability.
The head of Catalonia's regional government said a
unilateral split from Spain was unstoppable unless the central
government agreed to call a binding independence
referendum.
In Portugal, an election on Oct. 4 is likely to produce a
hung parliament.
On the supply side, the Netherlands raised 2.8 billion euros
at a three-year bond auction. The April 2018 bond was launched
in January and has never traded with a positive
yield.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)