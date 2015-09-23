(Updates prices, adds Draghi speech detail)
By Lisa Barrington
LONDON, Sept 23 German Bund yields held near
one-month lows on Wednesday after euro zone factory activity
data met expectations and ECB President Mario Draghi said more
time was needed to decide about boosting its stimulus programme.
The euro zone data showed a small overall slowdown in
business growth but was broadly in line with a Reuters poll and
eased fears that weak Chinese growth might have been more of a
drag on Europe.
"A lot of people are saying that the data isn't as weak as
people assumed," Merrion Stockbrokers chief economist Alan
McQuaid said.
Activity in China's factory sector shrank for a seventh
straight month in September, to its weakest level in 6-1/2
years, the preliminary Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers' Index showed. Economists
polled by Reuters had expected slower contraction than in
August.
German 10-year Bund yields, which set the
standard for euro zone borrowing costs, were flat on the day at
0.59 percent, almost matching the one-month low hit on Tuesday.
Bund yields have fallen about 20 bps in September as the
slowdown in China has prompted major central banks across the
world to shift to a softer tone.
European Central Bank chief Draghi told the European
Parliament the central bank needed more time to decide if it
will expand its 1 trillion euro plus asset-buying programme.
The speech came after hints from ECB policymakers in recent
days that the bank could expand its bond buying programme if
necessary.
Draghi's comments caused little reaction in the bond market
and other euro zone bond yields were flat or a touch higher.
He said there were renewed downside risks to European
inflation and growth, but it was too early to judge whether they
would derail the inflation trajectory anticipated by the ECB
when it expanded the asset purchase programme in January.
The U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged last
week, citing concern over global growth and China.
In supply, Germany sold 3.3 billion euros of 0 percent
two-year debt at an average yield of -0.26 percent.
Demand was strong, with the sale attracting bids worth 2.4
times the amount allotted. This contrasted with a string of
failed auctions of super-long bonds that saw bids worth less
than the amount on offer.
