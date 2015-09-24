* Portuguese election "market neutral" -Citi

* Unexpected rise in German business morale -Ifo

* German Bunds hold around one-month lows (Updates prices, adds Ifo data, Portugal detail)

By Marius Zaharia and Lisa Barrington

LONDON, Sept 24 Portuguese bond yields fell on Thursday as polls predicted election victory for the ruling coalition and the country said it was on track to meet this year's budget deficit target.

Portugal outperformed all the large euro zone debt markets, where yields were flat or slightly higher.

The country will hold a general election on Oct. 4 and polls showed the ruling alliance between the Social Democrats and the rightist CDS-PP ahead of the opposition. This suggested political continuity for the country which has been praised for its reform efforts to recover from a debt crisis and exit a bailout.

"The latest polls are quite surprising, the data in the last week have pointed surprisingly to a much stronger outcome for the current government," said Christian Lenk, rate strategist at DZ Bank.

"This is really a strong driver."

There was still little prospect of a majority government and some in the market remain concerned that a hung government might undermine Lisbon's economic recovery.

Portuguese 10-year bond yields were down 9 basis points at 2.52 percent, having risen in recent weeks due to the political uncertainty.

Portugal on Wednesday revised its 2014 budget deficit up to 7.2 percent of GDP, from a previously reported 4.5 percent after including the cost of rescuing a major bank, but said it was on track to meet this year's 2.7 percent target.

Citi strategists recommended investors bet on Portuguese bonds outperforming their Spanish equivalents based on the disproportionate risks stemming from the two countries' elections.

Regional elections in Catalonia on Sunday could strengthen the stance of secessionists and foster political instability. National elections in December could see a strong result for anti-austerity parties.

On the other hand, in Portugal, Citi strategists see "a mainstream political battle", with the two main parties having advocated for continued fiscal consolidation.

The bank expresses this view as a bet that the Portuguese 5/10-year yield curve will flatten while the equivalent Spanish one will steepen, with longer dated debt issued by Madrid underperforming.

Spanish 10-year bond yields were flat at 1.97 percent.

German 10-year Bund yields, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, were also stable at 0.60 percent.

German business morale unexpectedly improved in September, the Ifo think-tank's business climate index showed on Thursday.

The strongest figure since May, the index rose to 108.5 in September from an upwardly revised 108.4 in August, beating the Reuters forecast of 108.0.

The data had little market impact, with traders waiting for U.S. durable goods and jobless claims figures, as well as a speech on inflation from Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen later in the day.

The European Central Bank offered banks 15.5 billion euros in its fifth targeted longer-term refinancing operation (TLTRO) on Thursday. The liquidity tenders are aimed at improving lending to businesses and consumers. (Additional reporting by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Toby Chopra)