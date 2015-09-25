(Updates with more detail, comments)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 25 German Bund yields rose on
Friday after Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen said she
expected the U.S. central bank to start raising interest rates
later this year as long as inflation remains stable and the
economy strong.
Spanish yields were up as well in line with their European
peers. The bonds did not show any additional weakness ahead of
Sunday's election in Catalonia, the country's wealthiest region.
The Fed prolonged the era of free money at this month's
policy meeting, citing global growth risks.
The hike would be the first in a decade and follow three
rounds of unprecedented monetary stimulus in the form of bond
purchases with newly-printed money.
Tracking their U.S. counterparts, 10-year Bund yields
rose 6 basis points to 0.65 percent, having hit
one-month lows on Thursday.
"The main driver in the market is Janet Yellen's comments
... market expectations were very low on this issue," said Ralf
Umlauf, an analyst at Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen.
The market is still not entirely convinced the Fed would
raise rates this year. Nordea chief analyst Martin Enlund said
that the first rate hike is not fully priced in by the market
until March 2016.
In Spain, separatists have billed the Catalan regional
election on Sunday as a proxy vote for independence, a
description rejected by Madrid.
If they win a majority, the secessionists plan to declare
independence from Spain unilaterally within around 18 months,
but it is far from clear what this means in practical terms.
Spain's banks, including some based in Barcelona, have
warned a secession could cause financial turmoil and the Bank of
Spain has said the region risks exiting the euro.
The gap between Spanish and Catalan five-year bonds
has hovered around 250 bps in the past month,
having more than doubled from this year's lows. It remains at
some of its widest levels in two years.
Spanish yields themselves have doubled from the lows hit
after the European Central Bank launched its bond buying
stimulus programme back in March.
Ten-year yields are up 3 basis points at 2.02
percent, almost a quarter of a percentage point above their
Italian counterparts.
Earlier this year they traded below Italian yields as the
Spanish economy is seen as having better growth prospects than
Italy, political risks aside.
"We ... would not recommend buying Spanish bonds in the
short time remaining before Sunday's election," UBS strategists
said in a note.
"We do not think that the yield spread of 23 bps to Italy
currently compensates the investor for the unknowns around
reaction and counter-reaction between Madrid and Barcelona."
They recommend buying, however, if secessionists do not win
a majority in the election.
Italy sells zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds later on
Friday.
Reporting by Marius Zaharia