* Yield spread graphic: link.reuters.com/req45w
(Updates throughout)
By Lisa Barrington
LONDON, Sept 25 The yield gap between Spanish
and Catalan five-year bonds was around its widest in two years
on Friday before an election in the Spanish region framed by
separatist parties as a proxy vote on independence.
The spread has consistently hovered around
250 bps in the past month, having more than doubled from this
year's lows, reflecting investor worries about potential
political instability.
"Catalan bonds have been punished in recent months in a
classic flight-to-safety move," said Angel Talavera, euro zone
economist at Oxford Economics.
Across the euro zone, yields rose on Friday after Federal
Reserve chief Janet Yellen said she expected the U.S. interest
rates to start rising later this year as long as inflation
remained stable and the economy strong.
Spanish yields were up in line with their peers, with the
country's bonds not showing additional weakness ahead of
Sunday's election.
If they win a majority, parties in favour of secession plan
to declare independence from Spain unilaterally within around 18
months. It is far from clear what that would mean in practice,
with the country's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy having ruled out
any such move.
Spain's banks, including some based in the Catalan capital
Barcelona, have warned secession by one of its wealthiest
regions could cause financial turmoil and the Bank of Spain has
said the region risks exiting the euro.
Spanish bond yields have doubled from lows hit after the
European Central Bank launched its bond-buying stimulus
programme back in March.
Ten-year yields are up 3 basis points at 2.02
percent, almost a quarter of a percentage point above their
Italian counterparts.
Earlier this year they traded below Italian yields as the
Spanish economy is seen as having better growth prospects than
Italy, political risks aside.
"A decisive victory by pro-independent parties is likely to
cause the risk premium to spike, as investors shed Spanish paper
in favour of Italian bonds," Talavera said.
UBS does not recommend buying Spanish bonds before the
elections.
"We do not think that the yield spread of 23 bps to Italy
currently compensates the investor for the unknowns around
reaction and counter-reaction between Madrid and Barcelona," UBS
strategists said in a note.
They recommend buying, however, if secessionists fail to win
a majority in the election.
FED HIKE?
After Fed chief Yellen's comments, 10-year German Bund
yields rose 6 basis points to 0.64 percent, having
hit one-month lows on Thursday.
When it finally comes, a U.S. rate hike will be the first
since 2006 and follow three rounds of unprecedented monetary
stimulus in the form of bond purchases with newly-printed
money.
"The main driver in the market is Janet Yellen's comments
... market expectations were very low on this issue," said Ralf
Umlauf, an analyst at Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen.
The market is still not entirely convinced the Fed will
raise rates this year, with Nordea chief analyst Martin Enlund
saying the first hike is not fully priced in until March 2016.
Portuguese bonds outperformed for the second day with yields
steady, after polls predicted an election victory for the ruling
coalition.
Italy sold 3 billion euro of zero-coupon and
inflation-linked bonds on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra
and John Stonestreet)