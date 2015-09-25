* Euro zone bond yields rise as Yellen revives rate-hike
talk
* Catalan regional election on Sept. 27
* Spanish-Catalan yield spread graphic: link.reuters.com/req45w
By Lisa Barrington
LONDON, Sept 25 The yield premium Catalan
five-year bonds offer over Spanish equivalents held around its
widest in two years on Friday before an election in the region
framed by separatist parties as a proxy vote on independence.
The spread has hovered around 250 bps in
the past month, having more than doubled from this year's lows,
reflecting investor worries about potential political
instability.
"Catalan bonds have been punished in recent months in a
classic flight-to-safety move," said Angel Talavera, euro zone
economist at Oxford Economics.
Yields rose across the euro zone on Friday after Federal
Reserve chief Janet Yellen said she expected U.S. interest rates
to start rising later this year as long as inflation remained
stable and the economy strong.
Spanish yields were up in line with their peers, with the
country's bonds not showing additional weakness before Sunday's
vote.
If they win a majority, parties favouring secession plan to
declare independence unilaterally within around 18 months. It is
far from clear what that would mean in practice, with Spanish
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy having ruled out any such move.
Spain's banks, including some based in the Catalan capital
Barcelona, have warned secession by one of its wealthiest
regions could cause financial turmoil and the Bank of Spain has
said the region risks exiting the euro.
Spanish yields have doubled from lows hit after the European
Central Bank launched its bond-buying stimulus programme in
March.
Ten-year yields are up 3 basis points at 2.02
percent, around a quarter of a percentage point above their
Italian counterparts.
Earlier this year they traded below Italian yields as the
Spanish economy is seen as having better growth prospects than
Italy, political risks aside.
"A decisive victory by pro-independent parties is likely to
cause the risk premium to spike, as investors shed Spanish paper
in favour of Italian bonds," Talavera said.
UBS does not recommend buying Spanish bonds before the
elections.
"We do not think that the yield spread of 23 bps to Italy
currently compensates the investor for the unknowns around
reaction and counter-reaction between Madrid and Barcelona," UBS
strategists said in a note.
They recommend buying, however, if secessionists fail to win
a majority.
FED HIKE?
Ten-year German Bund yields rose 6.5 basis
points to 0.65 percent, having hit one-month lows on Thursday
before Fed chief Yellen spoke.
When it finally comes, a U.S. rate hike will be the first
since 2006 and follow three rounds of unprecedented monetary
stimulus in the form of bond purchases with newly-printed
money.
"The main driver in the market is Janet Yellen's comments
... market expectations were very low on this issue," said Ralf
Umlauf, an analyst at Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen.
The market is still not entirely convinced the Fed will
raise rates this year, with Nordea chief analyst Martin Enlund
saying the first hike is not fully priced in until March 2016.
Portuguese bonds outperformed for the second day with yields
steady, after polls predicted an election victory for the ruling
coalition on Oct. 4.
Italy sold 3 billion euro of zero-coupon and
inflation-linked bonds on Friday.
