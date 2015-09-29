LONDON, Sept 29 German Bund yields dropped on Tuesday as data showed Spanish consumer prices falling at twice the rate they were expected to, with the broader inflation outlook subdued due to a slowdown in China's economy and weak commodity prices.

Spanish EU-harmonised consumer prices fell by 1.2 percent year-on-year in September, compared with a consensus of 0.6 percent in a Reuters poll. It was the highest negative number since February.

Data later on Tuesday is expected to show German inflation at 0.1 percent in September. One-year euro zone inflation swaps hover around the same level of just above zero, indicating financial markets expect no deflation but no pick-up in inflation either.

A key gauge of the market's long-term inflation expectations -- the five-year, five-year breakeven forward, which shows where investors expect 2025 inflation forecasts to be in 2020 -- hovered around 1.60 percent.

That is similar to readings before the European Central Bank launched quantitative easing (QE) in March via a 1 trillion-euro bond-buying stimulus programme that many in the market expect it to ramp up in coming months.

"A lower headline inflation reading due to falling energy prices should set the tone for the euro zone flash estimate due tomorrow. We expect softer headline but stable core inflation, further underpinning market speculation about QE2," said Benjamin Schroeder, rate strategist at Commerzbank.

German 10-year Bund yields fell 3 basis points to 0.57 percent, within a whisker of a one-month low hit last week. They have fallen 25 basis points in less than a month, driven by consistently poor data out of China, which influenced the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged in September when some had expected a hike.

The latest perturbing figures from China on Monday showed industrial companies' profits falling at their fastest rate in four years.

The slowdown there is causing turmoil in commodities markets, which are closely linked to global inflation expectations and bond yields in the developed world.

Mining and trading giant Glencore saw its London-listed shares fall 30 percent on Monday to record lows, while its Hong Kong stock slumped 27 percent on Tuesday. A Japanese shipper filed for bankruptcy.

Oil prices remained weak on Tuesday after a slide of almost 2 percent on Monday.

"Calls for further easing of the ECB's monetary policy will not diminish, as fears of excessively low inflation rates should not recede today given that the preliminary German inflation rate is trending around the zero mark," strategists at Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen said in a note.

Other euro zone bond yields were 1-3 basis points lower. Spanish 10-year yields held at their lowest in six weeks after regional elections in Catalonia gave secessionists a parliamentary majority but appeared not to have advanced a broader case for independence.

Italy plans to issue up to 8 billion euros of medium- and long-term bonds on Tuesday. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by John Stonestreet)