By Marius Zaharia
| LONDON, Sept 29
LONDON, Sept 29 German Bund yields dropped on
Tuesday as data showed Spanish consumer prices falling at twice
the rate they were expected to, with the broader inflation
outlook subdued due to a slowdown in China's economy and weak
commodity prices.
Spanish EU-harmonised consumer prices fell by 1.2 percent
year-on-year in September, compared with a consensus of 0.6
percent in a Reuters poll. It was the highest negative number
since February.
Data later on Tuesday is expected to show German inflation
at 0.1 percent in September. One-year euro zone inflation swaps
hover around the same level of just above zero,
indicating financial markets expect no deflation but no pick-up
in inflation either.
A key gauge of the market's long-term inflation expectations
-- the five-year, five-year breakeven forward,
which shows where investors expect 2025 inflation forecasts to
be in 2020 -- hovered around 1.60 percent.
That is similar to readings before the European Central Bank
launched quantitative easing (QE) in March via a 1 trillion-euro
bond-buying stimulus programme that many in the market expect it
to ramp up in coming months.
"A lower headline inflation reading due to falling energy
prices should set the tone for the euro zone flash estimate due
tomorrow. We expect softer headline but stable core inflation,
further underpinning market speculation about QE2," said
Benjamin Schroeder, rate strategist at Commerzbank.
German 10-year Bund yields fell 3 basis points
to 0.57 percent, within a whisker of a one-month low hit last
week. They have fallen 25 basis points in less than a month,
driven by consistently poor data out of China, which influenced
the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged in
September when some had expected a hike.
The latest perturbing figures from China on Monday showed
industrial companies' profits falling at their fastest rate in
four years.
The slowdown there is causing turmoil in commodities
markets, which are closely linked to global inflation
expectations and bond yields in the developed world.
Mining and trading giant Glencore saw its
London-listed shares fall 30 percent on Monday to record lows,
while its Hong Kong stock slumped 27 percent on Tuesday. A
Japanese shipper filed for bankruptcy.
Oil prices remained weak on Tuesday after a slide of almost
2 percent on Monday.
"Calls for further easing of the ECB's monetary policy will
not diminish, as fears of excessively low inflation rates should
not recede today given that the preliminary German inflation
rate is trending around the zero mark," strategists at Helaba
Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen said in a note.
Other euro zone bond yields were 1-3 basis points lower.
Spanish 10-year yields held at their lowest in six
weeks after regional elections in Catalonia gave secessionists a
parliamentary majority but appeared not to have advanced a
broader case for independence.
Italy plans to issue up to 8 billion euros of medium- and
long-term bonds on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by John Stonestreet)