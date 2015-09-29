(Updates prices, adds new comments)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Sept 29 German Bund yields held around 0.60 percent on Tuesday, with upbeat economic sentiment data in the euro zone and a stabilisation in oil and stock markets offsetting a weakening inflation outlook.

Euro zone economic sentiment hit a new 4-year high in September, beating expectations, according to European Commission data.

Oil, whose weakness has been pushing yields lower in recent months, steadied on evidence of tightening U.S. supplies.

European stocks stabilised as well, as battered miner Glencore halted a slide in its share price, with several brokers saying worries over the commodities and mining company's debt pile were overdone.

The better mood in other assets and the economic sentiment data lifted German 10-year yields from levels of around 0.57 percent hit earlier on the back of weak inflation data and little hope for a pick-up in consumer price growth.

Spanish EU-harmonised consumer prices fell by 1.2 percent year-on-year in September, compared with a consensus of 0.6 percent in a Reuters poll.

Regional data from German states throughout the day pointed to a zero reading for the national figures at 1300 GMT. One-year euro zone inflation swaps stood just above zero, indicating financial markets expect no deflation but no pick-up in inflation either.

A key gauge of the market's long-term inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year breakeven forward , which shows where investors expect 2025 inflation forecasts to be in 2020, fell to 1.59 percent.

That was the lowest since February, even though the European Central Bank launched quantitative easing (QE) in March via a 1 trillion-euro bond-buying stimulus programme that many in the market expect it to ramp up in coming months.

"We've probably priced in a lot of that fear of weaker inflation," said Christian Lenk, rate strategist at DZ Bank.

"But in any case, in the euro zone we will hear much more discussion about an extension of quantitative easing."

"THE ZERO MARK"

Bund yields have fallen 25 basis points in less than a month, driven by consistently poor data out of China, which influenced the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged in September when some had expected a hike.

The latest perturbing figures from China on Monday showed industrial companies' profits falling at their fastest rate in four years. The slowdown there is causing turmoil in commodities markets, which are closely linked to global inflation expectations and bond yields in the developed world.

Glencore saw its London-listed shares fall 30 percent on Monday to record lows, before Tuesday's partial rebound. A Japanese shipper filed for bankruptcy.

"Calls for further easing of the ECB's monetary policy will not diminish, as fears of excessively low inflation rates should not recede today given that the preliminary German inflation rate is trending around the zero mark," strategists at Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen said in a note.

The better sentiment pushed yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds lower. Spanish 10-year yields fell to new six-week lows after regional elections in Catalonia gave secessionists a parliamentary majority but appeared not to have advanced a broader case for independence.

Italy raised 8 billion euros at a bond auction, at the top of its planned issue range. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)