By Nigel Stephenson
| LONDON, Sept 30
LONDON, Sept 30 German government bond yields
held near one-month lows on Wednesday, with traders on alert for
euro zone inflation data that may bolster the case for the
European Central Bank to extend its 1 billion euro
asset-purchase scheme.
Preliminary German inflation on Tuesday unexpectedly showed
prices fell this month, and in Spain consumer prices fell at
double the pace economists had forecast, prompting some analysts
to reassess their expectations for the euro zone numbers.
"We think there is a high chance that the overall EMU number
could be negative as well, which would heat up speculation that
the ECB is going to ramp up QE," said Christoph Kutt, head of
rates markets and sovereign credits research at DZ Bank in
Frankfurt.
Following Tuesday's data, one of the ECB's favoured gauges
of market expectations fell to its lowest since February. The
euro zone five-year, five-year breakeven forward,
which shows where investors expect 2025 inflation forecasts to
be in 2020, fell to 1.58 percent.
The euro zone data, due at 0900 GMT, is expected to show
preliminary September inflation at 0 percent year on year,
according to a Reuters poll, well below the ECB's target of
close to but just under 2 percent.
German 10-year Bund yields edged up 1 basis
point to 0.60 percent, just above one-month lows of 0.57 percent
touched on Tuesday.
Investors in 10-year Bunds have seen a return of 2.9 percent
in dollar terms in the third quarter of 2015 but have lost
almost 7 percent in the year so far. Italian 10-year debt has
returned 6.5 percent since the end of June, more than any other
major asset in a selection tracked by Reuters.
link.reuters.com/pes94w
Later on Wednesday, attention will shift towards U.S.
private-sector employment data for clues to Friday's more
important non-farm payrolls numbers, which may influence when
the U.S. central bank raises interest rates.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks later on Wednesday, but after
European markets have closed.
Italian and Spanish 10-year
yields rose about 2 basis points to 1.72 and 1.89 percent
respectively. Portuguese 10-year debt outperformed, with 10-year
yields falling 4.5 bps to 2.41 percent.
Portugal faces a parliamentary election on Sunday, at which
the centre-right ruling alliance is forecast to win more seats
than the opposition but may fall short of an outright majority,
a poll last week showed.
In supply, Finland is due to sell bonds maturing in 2031 and
2042 for a maximum 1 billion euros.
(editing by John Stonestreet)