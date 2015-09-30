(Updates prices)
By Lisa Barrington and Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Sept 30 Spanish, Italian and Portuguese
bond yields hit their lowest levels in at least six weeks on
Wednesday as investors saw elections in southern Europe as
producing no major policy upsets.
Greece's elections did not result in a hung parliament as
many had expected, keeping Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in
power with a new mandate to pursue EU-prescribed reforms.
A vote in the Spanish region of Catalonia gave
pro-independence parties the majority of seats in parliament but
they did not achieve a clear mandate to push ahead with their
secessionist goals. Meanwhile, market reaction to news of
negative euro zone inflation remained muted.
On Sunday, Portugal will hold a parliamentary election where
the risk of an inconclusive result remains high, although the
ruling centre-right coalition has been ahead in polls in recent
weeks.
The polls are encouraging investors, as many European
policymakers and financial analysts have praised the current
government for its reform efforts as part of the bailout deal.
"Latest opinion polls point to the status quo in Portugal,
supportive for sovereign bonds," Nick Stamenkovic, bond
strategist at RIA Capital Markets, told the Reuters Global
Markets Forum.
"Portugal has followed in Spain's footsteps by introducing a
variety of fiscal and structural reforms," he said. "Italy is
finally responding but it is a slow process."
He saw scope for peripheral bonds to outperform top-rated
German Bunds in the fourth quarter, particularly if the ECB
extends its bond-buying stimulus programme.
Portuguese 10-year bond yields fell to their
lowest levels since mid-August at 2.42 percent. Spanish yields
bounced off their lowest in almost two months to
reach 1.90 percent, while Italian yields dropped
to 1.73 percent, after bouncing off a low unseen since mid-May.
They were all 1-2.5 basis points down on the day, with
lower-rated debt outperforming German Bunds, whose yields
were steady at 0.59 percent.
Morgan Stanley strategists recommended that investors be
"cautious" on Portuguese bonds due to the risk of a hung
parliament and as a rating upgrade to investment grade seemed to
be already in the price.
The weakness in Bunds came as stocks rebounded from 2015
lows on the back of a Chinese tax cut on small cars, while miner
Glencore rallied after saying it had no solvency
issues.
Euro zone flash September inflation was minus 0.1 percent,
well below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent and below a
Reuters poll estimate of zero.
Investors had been prepared for a negative reading after
below-forecast inflation data in Spain and Germany on Tuesday.
A key gauge of the market's long-term inflation expectations
was held near Tuesday's seven-month lows. The euro zone
five-year, five-year breakeven forward, which
shows where investors expect 2025 inflation forecasts to be in
2020, fell to 1.56 percent on Wednesday, its lowest since
February.
Investors in 10-year Bunds have seen a return of 2.9 percent
in dollar terms in the third quarter of 2015 but have lost
almost 7 percent in the year so far. Italian 10-year debt has
returned 6.5 percent since the end of June, more than any other
major asset in a selection tracked by Reuters.
link.reuters.com/pes94w
On the supply side, Finland sold 1 billion euros of 2031 and
2042 bonds on Wednesday.
(Editing by Andrew Roche/Ruth Pitchford)