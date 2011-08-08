* Italian, Spanish yields fall as ECB starts buying bonds

* Bunds tumble but remain supported by global worries

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON , Aug 8 Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds fell sharply on Monday after the European Central Bank bought debt issued by the two countries in an attempt to brake the spread of the euro zone crisis.

Traders said the ECB was buying 5-10 year Italian and Spanish bonds in early trade, alongside other peripheral paper, after it said on Sunday it would "actively implement" its bond buying programme .

"We've had a number of different commitments from policymakers over the weekend and taking them together we at least have a productive stop-gap measure, if it can continue," said Nomura rate strategist Sean Maloney.

Italian and Spanish bond yields were up to 90 basis points lower, with 10-year Italian yields down 70 basis points at 5.42 percent and equivalent Spanish yields down almost 80 basis points at 5.30 percent.

"(The ECB)do 20 to 25 million clips and they're spreading it around the market," one trader said.

"We expect them to do billions today."

Italian and Spanish yields have soared in recent weeks, threatening to lock both countries out of financing markets and marking a major escalation in the 18-month-old debt crisis. With funding costs rising to levels widely deemed unsustainable, the ECB, which had so far bought bonds only of bailed-out Greece, Ireland and Portugal, was seen as the last line of defence.

Italy pledged last week to speed up austerity measures and social reforms in return for the ECB's help with funding, something analysts said was key to a longer-term improvement in sentiment. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Euro zone debt crisis in graphics

r.reuters.com/hyb65p ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

"The trick is (for the ECB) to buy enough to show such a commitment to a certain yield level that investors feel comfortable in buying alongside the ECB," said Gary Jenkins, head of fixed income at Evolution Securities.

"That's a tough trick to pull off because if the market is not confident of ultimate full repayment then it will eventually just allow the authorities to fund and bail out as in the cases of Greece etc."

September German Bund futures were 70 ticks lower than at Friday's settlement close at 131.66, although off session lows of 130.57. Italian BTP futures FBTPc1 were 5.5 points higher.

Ten-year Bund yields were 6.5 basis points higher at 2.433 percent, with 2-year yields up 3 basis points at 0.832 percent.

"Bund yields can go back to 2.75, if not a touch wider and we're looking for 100 to 150 basis points of tightening for Spain and Italy," the trader said.

"This can last a couple of weeks but it doesn't solve the underlying problem. However, for now you're not going to be able to fight this move."

GROWTH WORRIES, U.S. DOWNGRADE UNDERPIN MARKETS

Falls in low-risk Bunds were contained however -- 10-year yields were still more than 5 basis points lower than at the beginning of August -- with markets rattled by Friday's cut in the U.S. credit rating to AA-plus from triple-A.

Shares tumbled in Asia although European shares showed only modest losses in early trade. Italian and Spanish shares were higher.

The risk-off tone came despite Group of Seven leaders pledging they were "ready to take action to ensure stability and liquidity in financial markets" as fears U.S. spending cuts would slow global growth.

U.S. Treasury yields, benefiting from safe-haven flows out of riskier assets despite the downgrade, were up to 6 basis points lower.

"The muddling through approach of policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic carries much of the blame for the current crises...policymakers alone hold the keys to determining whether this latest development triggers a new recession or not," Societe Generale economists said in a note.

As 10-year Treasuries outperformed Bunds, the spread between the two yields briefly reached zero, before widening again with Treasuries yielding around 7 basis points more than Bunds. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan, graphic by Scott Barber)