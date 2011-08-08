LONDON Aug 8 German Bunds pared losses on Monday as equity markets retreated after Standard & Poor's cut in the U.S. AAA credit rating rattled investors already fretting about a slowing global economy and the raging euro zone debt crisis.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were at a session high of 132.19 but remained 17 ticks off Friday's settlement close.

U.S. Treasury futures TYc1 extended earlier gains to hit a session high of 127-49/64, up 23/32 on the day.

"Stocks are coming off quite hard and if the ECB are lifting Spanish and Italian paper, dealers have to replace the duration risk and the easiest way of doing that is with Bund futures," said a trader.

European shares were 1.6 percent lower.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)