LONDON Aug 9 Safe-haven German Bund futures opened higher on Tuesday as fears of a global recession gripped equity markets and squeezed investors' appetite to hold risky assets.

Bund futures FGBLc1 rose to 133.40, up 32 ticks on the day, with confidence waning that political leaders could tackle twin crises in the euro zone and United States.

European equities were seen opening sharply lower after major Asian indices tumbled overnight in the first trading session since Standard and Poor's cut the United States' triple-A credit rating.

"Bunds are dependent on stocks today more than anything else, its volatile trading out there," a trader said.

The evaporating risk appetite looked set to hit demand for the euro zone's lower-rated debt and could provide the first test of the European Central Bank's resolve to support Italy and Spain.

The central bank became a reluctant buyer of Italian and Spanish debt for the first time on Monday in an emergency response to head off mounting pressure on the highly-indebted sovereigns.

"The ECB will be in again today, that's for sure... at the end of the day Italy and Spain are out of the game so we'll be looking at Belgium and France next -- the ones without protection," the trader said. (Reporting by William James)