(Corrects to remove reference to Trichet pledging to continue buying bonds)

LONDON Aug 9 Italian and Spanish government bond yields fell in early trade on Tuesday, narrowing the spread over German Bunds, on anticipation the European Central Bank would continue buying debt issued by the two countries.

Traders said the central bank was not yet in the market but they expected it to be at some point in the day.

Italian 5-year government bond yields IT5YT=TWEB were 21 basis points lower at 4.37 percent, with 10-year yields IT10YT=TWEB 14 bps lower at 5.188 percent.

Spanish 10-year yields ES10YT=TWEB were also 14 basis points lower at 5.062 percent.

Both 10-year spreads over Bunds were around 20 basis points tighter with German paper under pressure on signs the slide in equity markets may be easing. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)