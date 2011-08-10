* Bunds rally with Treasuries as Fed says to hold rates
* ECB buying underpins periphery
* Italy to test sentiment with 12-month bill sale
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Aug 10 German government bonds jumped on
Wednesday, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries overnight, after
the Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates near zero for
another two years.
Yields on shorter-dated U.S. debt plunged overnight with
two-, three- and five-year notes all setting new lows and
analysts speculated that the central bank would ultimately need
to implement new stimulus measures.
"There's a fear that the outlook is very bad if they're
committing until 2013," a trader said.
"The question now is did the ECB make a policy mistake when
they started hiking rates?"
Ten-year Treasury yields dropped below those of
German Bunds for the first time since mid-June, with the spread
at 6 basis points, but whether the outperformance continues is
likely to depend on developments in the euro zone debt crisis.
"If it gets worse people are going to buy Bunds but then you
see people beginning to distinguish between the core countries
and it depends on what the ultimate solution is and who is going
to foot the bill," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, rate strategist at
Rabobank.
Reflecting that, the cost of insuring against a French and
German default has been rising, with five-year German credit
default swaps trading in line with their UK
counterparts and French five-year CDS up 40
basis points this month, according to date from Markit.
September Bund futures were 62 ticks higher at
133.03, having hit one-year highs of 133.96 in after-hours
trading, before retreating as equity markets clawed back some
lost ground.
Ten-year German yields were 6 basis points
lower at 2.306 percent with two-year yields down
5.5 basis points at 0.72 percent.
Money market rates have priced out any expectations of an
ECB interest rate hike and have even begun to price in a cut,
but Rabobank's Graham-Taylor said heavy safe-haven flows were
also a big part of the fall in two-year yields.
"Rate expectations have come out of the equation to a
degree, but so much of that pricing is a credit judgement and
people buying Bunds because they're more likely to pay back than
anyone else."
Euro zone peripheral debt remained supported with the
European Central Bank continuing to buy Italian and Spanish
bonds and traders reporting there had also been a small amount
of "real money" buying too on Tuesday.
Although doing little to tackle the underlying problems of
high deficits and sluggish growth, the buying has seen yields on
10-year bonds issued by the two countries fall almost 100 basis
points to near 5 percent, containing the euro zone debt crisis
for the time being.
But policymakers have yet to implement plans for a second
rescue package for Greece and an enlargement of the euro zone's
rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).
Highlighting divisions in those countries that will bear the
costs of bailing out the region's more indebted members, a poll
showed a majority in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservative party are opposed to recent efforts to stem the
debt crisis.
Market sentiment will be tested with the sale of 6.5 billion
euros of 12-month Italian bills.
Barclays expects the sale to be supported by more than 7
billion euros of a maturing one-year bill and the increase in
yields in the one-year area of the curve.
Although off recent highs, one-year yields at
2.80 percent are still around 50 basis points higher than at the
beginning of July.
"(The new BOT) is quite cheap from an historical
perspective, which makes the new 12-month BOT quite attractive
outright," said Barclays Capital strategist Giuseppe Maraffino
in a note.
But the real test for Italy will be longer-dated BTP
auctions at the end of August.