* Bunds rally with Treasuries as Fed says to hold rates

* ECB buying underpins periphery

* Italy to test sentiment with 12-month bill sale

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Aug 10 German government bonds jumped on Wednesday, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries overnight, after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates near zero for another two years.

Yields on shorter-dated U.S. debt plunged overnight with two-, three- and five-year notes all setting new lows and analysts speculated that the central bank would ultimately need to implement new stimulus measures.

"There's a fear that the outlook is very bad if they're committing until 2013," a trader said.

"The question now is did the ECB make a policy mistake when they started hiking rates?"

Ten-year Treasury yields dropped below those of German Bunds for the first time since mid-June, with the spread at 6 basis points, but whether the outperformance continues is likely to depend on developments in the euro zone debt crisis.

"If it gets worse people are going to buy Bunds but then you see people beginning to distinguish between the core countries and it depends on what the ultimate solution is and who is going to foot the bill," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, rate strategist at Rabobank.

Reflecting that, the cost of insuring against a French and German default has been rising, with five-year German credit default swaps trading in line with their UK counterparts and French five-year CDS up 40 basis points this month, according to date from Markit.

September Bund futures were 62 ticks higher at 133.03, having hit one-year highs of 133.96 in after-hours trading, before retreating as equity markets clawed back some lost ground.

Ten-year German yields were 6 basis points lower at 2.306 percent with two-year yields down 5.5 basis points at 0.72 percent.

Money market rates have priced out any expectations of an ECB interest rate hike and have even begun to price in a cut, but Rabobank's Graham-Taylor said heavy safe-haven flows were also a big part of the fall in two-year yields.

"Rate expectations have come out of the equation to a degree, but so much of that pricing is a credit judgement and people buying Bunds because they're more likely to pay back than anyone else."

Euro zone peripheral debt remained supported with the European Central Bank continuing to buy Italian and Spanish bonds and traders reporting there had also been a small amount of "real money" buying too on Tuesday.

Although doing little to tackle the underlying problems of high deficits and sluggish growth, the buying has seen yields on 10-year bonds issued by the two countries fall almost 100 basis points to near 5 percent, containing the euro zone debt crisis for the time being.

But policymakers have yet to implement plans for a second rescue package for Greece and an enlargement of the euro zone's rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

Highlighting divisions in those countries that will bear the costs of bailing out the region's more indebted members, a poll showed a majority in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party are opposed to recent efforts to stem the debt crisis.

Market sentiment will be tested with the sale of 6.5 billion euros of 12-month Italian bills.

Barclays expects the sale to be supported by more than 7 billion euros of a maturing one-year bill and the increase in yields in the one-year area of the curve.

Although off recent highs, one-year yields at 2.80 percent are still around 50 basis points higher than at the beginning of July.

"(The new BOT) is quite cheap from an historical perspective, which makes the new 12-month BOT quite attractive outright," said Barclays Capital strategist Giuseppe Maraffino in a note.

But the real test for Italy will be longer-dated BTP auctions at the end of August.