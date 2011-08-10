* Bunds rally with Treasuries as Fed says to hold rates
* ECB buying underpins periphery
* Italy passes sentiment test with 12-mth bill sale
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Aug 10 German government bonds rose on
Wednesday, pulled higher by sharp gains in U.S. Treasuries after
the Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates near zero for
at least two more years.
Ten-year Treasury yields dropped below those of
German Bunds for the first time since mid-June and yields on
shorter-dated U.S. debt plunged, with two-, three- and five-year
notes all setting new lows.
Analysts speculated that the central bank would ultimately
need to implement new stimulus measures.
"There's a fear that the outlook is very bad if they're
committing until 2013," a trader said.
"The question now is did the ECB make a policy mistake when
they started hiking rates?"
U.S. T-notes yielded 6 basis points less than Bunds, having
yielded 2 bps more than the German benchmarks at Tuesday's
settlement, and whether the outperformance continues is likely
to depend on developments in the euro zone debt crisis.
"If it gets worse people are going to buy Bunds but then you
see people beginning to distinguish between the core countries
and it depends on what the ultimate solution is and who is going
to foot the bill," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, rate strategist at
Rabobank.
Reflecting that, the cost of insuring against a French and
German default has been rising, with five-year German credit
default swaps up about 30 bps this month and
French equivalents up 40 bps, according to date
from Markit.
September Bund futures were 50 ticks higher at
132.91, having hit one-year highs of 133.96 in after-hours
trading on Tuesday, before retreating as equity markets clawed
back some of the ground lost this week.
Ten-year German yields were 4 basis points
lower at 2.322 percent with two-year yields down
4.7 basis points at 0.729 percent.
Money market rates have priced out any expectations of an
ECB interest rate hike and have even begun to price in a cut,
but Rabobank's Graham-Taylor said heavy safe-haven flows were
also a big part of the fall in two-year yields.
The ECB has raised rates twice this year, most recently by
25 basis points to 1.5 percent in July.
"Rate expectations have come out of the equation to a
degree, but so much of that pricing is a credit judgement and
people buying Bunds because they're more likely to pay back than
anyone else."
Euro zone peripheral debt yields were modestly lower with
the European Central Bank continuing to buy Italian and Spanish
bonds and traders reporting there had also been a small amount
of "real money" buying too.
Although doing little to tackle the underlying problems of
high deficits and sluggish growth, the buying has seen yields on
10-year bonds issued by the two countries fall almost 100 basis
points to near 5 percent, containing the euro zone debt crisis
for the time being.
But policymakers have yet to implement plans for a second
rescue package for Greece and an enlargement of the euro zone's
rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).
Highlighting political divisions, a poll showed a majority
in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party are
opposed to recent efforts to stem the debt crisis.
"The background mood music coming from the politicians isn't
great, people still feel the EFSF needs to be upsized" said a
second trader. "And the ECB probably don't want to push spreads
too tight until they see austerity being implemented."
ITALY AUCTION
Italy calmed some nerves, selling 6.5 billion euros of
one-year bills at lower yields.
"It's probably not a really big hurdle for Italy but it has
passed it and passed it very well," said WestLB rate strategist
John Davies.
ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said the ECB would
probably have to buy around 35 billion euros of Italian bonds
just to support bond auctions to the end of the year.
That figure represents the amount that foreign buyers would
normally purchase out of the roughly 70 billion euros Italy has
yet to raise, he said, although if the ECB wanted also to keep
yield spreads down it would have to buy nearer 50 billion euros.
The big test for Italy will come with longer-maturity BTP
auctions at the end of August.