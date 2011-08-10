LONDON Aug 10 German Bund futures rose almost two full points to their highest levels since September 2010 on Wednesday on the back of escalating concerns that the euro zone debt crisis would continue to spread.

"There is increased risk aversion ... there were rumours -- which have been denied but the Bund market is not recovering -- that France is going to get downgraded and hit French banks," one trader said.

"There is no fundamental news coming out. This is just risk aversion."

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last 159 ticks higher on the day at 134.00, having gone as high as 134.20 earlier in the session in volatile trade. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia)