* Bunds rally to Sept 2010 highs as French banks hit

* ECB buying underpins periphery

* Italy passes sentiment test with 12-month bill sale

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Aug 10 German Bund futures made their biggest daily gains in 15 years on Wednesday as a flurry of rumours over France and its banks highlighted investor doubts the euro zone crisis can be contained.

Further sharp falls in stocks added to the appeal of safe-haven Bunds in a time of extreme risk aversion, although continued ECB buying kept Italian and Spanish debt markets stable.

Trading was extremely volatile and marked by rumours of a French sovereign downgrade -- which were later denied -- and rumours about Societe Generale's outlook which sent its shares to 2-1/2 year lows . The bank denied the market rumours.

"Any negative headline or rumour is making the market extremely nervous. It doesn't take very much to move the market and it's not driven by fundamentals. It's very much sentiment driven," said Orlando Green, rate strategist at Credit Agricole.

"It's a risk-off environment. Everybody is looking for the next problem in Europe."

Ten-year German yields were last down 16 basis points on the day at 2.2 percent. Bund futures FGBLc1 were last 186 ticks higher at 134.27, their highest since September 2010, extending gains even after the French rumours were denied.

The French/German 10-year bond yield spread was, however, up only 1 bps on the day at 89 bps, failing to break through a euro-era high of 91 bps hit last week. French 10-year yields were down 15 bps at 3.08 percent. Two-year paper yielded 17 bps less on the day at 0.93 percent.

"We've actually seen some buyers coming in on France on the back of those rumours," a trader said, adding most euro government bond investors chose not to trade much apart from Bunds.

"The Bund is the most liquid point and the way a lot of people choose to express their views, whereas everything non-Germany now stands as periphery in a speculative way," he said.

German paper was already well-bid before the rumours hit, tracking sharp gains in U.S. Treasuries after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates near zero for at least two more years.

Ten-year U.S. yields dropped below those of Bunds for the first time since mid-June and yields on shorter-dated U.S. debt plunged, with two-, three- and five-year notes all setting new lows.

U.S. T-notes yielded 7 bps less than Bunds, having yielded 2 bps more than the German benchmarks at Tuesday's settlement, and whether the outperformance continues is likely to depend on developments in the euro zone debt crisis.

"If it gets worse people are going to buy Bunds but then you see people beginning to distinguish between the core countries and it depends on what the ultimate solution is and who is going to foot the bill," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, rate strategist at Rabobank.

ECB BUYING

Italian 10-year yields were 8 bps lower on the day at 5.113 percent, while their Spanish peers were down 5 bps at 5.04 percent as the European Central Bank again bought the two countries' debt, although some traders reported small amounts of "real money" -- longer-term investors -- buying as well.

"They're mainly focusing on Italy and they increasingly look like they have a yield target of around 5 percent for those bonds," a second trader said.

While ECB buying does little to tackle the euro zone's underlying problems of high deficits and sluggish growth, it buys time until policymakers implement plans for a second rescue package for Greece and an enhancement of the bloc's rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

Highlighting political divisions, a poll showed a majority in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party are opposed to recent efforts to stem the debt crisis. ID:nLDE77907A]

An Italian auction selling 6.5 billion euros of one-year bills at lower yields was well-received by markets.

ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said the ECB would probably have to buy around 35 billion euros of Italian bonds just to support bond auctions to the end of the year.

That figure represents the amount that foreign buyers would normally purchase out of the roughly 70 billion euros Italy has yet to raise, he said, although if the ECB wanted also to keep yield spreads down it would have to buy nearer 50 billion euros.

The big test for Italy will come with longer-maturity bond auctions at the end of August. (Additional reporting by Kirsten Donovan)