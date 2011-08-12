* Ban on short-selling in some stocks eases nerves for now
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Aug 12 German government bonds rose on
Friday as stocks see-sawed further despite a short-selling ban
on financial shares and as investors unnerved by a recent
escalation in the euro zone debt crisis sought safer plays.
France, Italy, Spain and Belgium banned short-selling on
some of their stocks from Friday to limit volatility and improve
the mood in their battered equity markets.
Stocks rose early, dipped, then moved higher again,
underlining the nervousness that has characterised markets this
week.
"The measure does nothing in relieving investors' concern
about the economic outlook, the debt problems and so on," said
Kornelius Purps, rate strategist at UniCredit.
September Bund futures FGBLc1 were 10 ticks higher at
133.40, in a volatile session that saw the contract see-sawing
in a 133.13 - 133.81 range.
Analysts said previous short-selling bans had not supported
stocks in the longer run.
The U.S. temporarily banned short-selling in 799 banks and
other financial institutions four days after the Lehman Brothers
collapse in 2008. While share borrowing fell during the
three-week ban, financial stocks continued to plummet.
The focus switched to a meeting of the French and German
leaders on Tuesday, from which many in bond markets are looking
for further steps to mitigate the debt crisis. But investors
hoping for decisive measures have been disappointed before and
Bunds are unlikely to take a significant hit before the meeting.
Purps said markets were hoping for an enlargement of the
euro zone bailout fund, the European Financial Stability
Facility, or other types of fiscal transfers to tackle problems
on the bloc's periphery, but doubted anything substantial would
emerge from the meeting.
"Deeper fiscal integration is a highly unlikely outcome and
therefore I'm not too optimistic (about) this meeting," he said.
FRENCH BANKS
The meeting was called after France became the target of
speculation about problems at some of its banks this week -- all
firmly denied. French 10-year yields dipped below
3 percent, hitting their lowest since Nov. 2010.
"No big surprise here as some of the negative stories
surrounding France eased off," said Padhraic Garvey, rate
strategist at ING.
"That said, we see this as a tactical move, and remain of
the opinion that the best structural strategy is to be short
France versus the likes of Germany, Netherlands and Austria."
Data showing French growth ground to a halt in the second
quarter of 2011 will keep the country under close scrutiny. It
is the most indebted triple-A rated euro zone economy though its
top rating has been affirmed by the three main ratings firms
this week. Other concerns focus on its banks' exposure to
Italian and Spanish sovereign debt.
Traders expect the European Central Bank to keep buying
Italian and Spanish bonds, although traders say volumes could
thin out as the two countries' 10-year bond yields have fallen
close to 5 percent levels.
Analysts doubt the ECB, eager to keep politicians motivated
to implement austerity measures, would want to push the yields
much below that level.
"There's no sign of the ECB in the market yet and frankly
they have little reason to come in at this point," one trader
said.