* Ban on short-selling in some stocks eases nerves for now

* Markets eagerly await Franco-German meeting on Tuesday

* ECB not seen in the market yet as Spanish, Italian yields stable

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Aug 12 German government bonds rose on Friday as stocks see-sawed further despite a short-selling ban on financial shares and as investors unnerved by a recent escalation in the euro zone debt crisis sought safer plays.

France, Italy, Spain and Belgium banned short-selling on some of their stocks from Friday to limit volatility and improve the mood in their battered equity markets.

Stocks rose early, dipped, then moved higher again, underlining the nervousness that has characterised markets this week.

"The measure does nothing in relieving investors' concern about the economic outlook, the debt problems and so on," said Kornelius Purps, rate strategist at UniCredit.

September Bund futures FGBLc1 were 10 ticks higher at 133.40, in a volatile session that saw the contract see-sawing in a 133.13 - 133.81 range.

Analysts said previous short-selling bans had not supported stocks in the longer run.

The U.S. temporarily banned short-selling in 799 banks and other financial institutions four days after the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008. While share borrowing fell during the three-week ban, financial stocks continued to plummet.

The focus switched to a meeting of the French and German leaders on Tuesday, from which many in bond markets are looking for further steps to mitigate the debt crisis. But investors hoping for decisive measures have been disappointed before and Bunds are unlikely to take a significant hit before the meeting.

Purps said markets were hoping for an enlargement of the euro zone bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, or other types of fiscal transfers to tackle problems on the bloc's periphery, but doubted anything substantial would emerge from the meeting.

"Deeper fiscal integration is a highly unlikely outcome and therefore I'm not too optimistic (about) this meeting," he said.

FRENCH BANKS

The meeting was called after France became the target of speculation about problems at some of its banks this week -- all firmly denied. French 10-year yields dipped below 3 percent, hitting their lowest since Nov. 2010.

"No big surprise here as some of the negative stories surrounding France eased off," said Padhraic Garvey, rate strategist at ING.

"That said, we see this as a tactical move, and remain of the opinion that the best structural strategy is to be short France versus the likes of Germany, Netherlands and Austria."

Data showing French growth ground to a halt in the second quarter of 2011 will keep the country under close scrutiny. It is the most indebted triple-A rated euro zone economy though its top rating has been affirmed by the three main ratings firms this week. Other concerns focus on its banks' exposure to Italian and Spanish sovereign debt.

Traders expect the European Central Bank to keep buying Italian and Spanish bonds, although traders say volumes could thin out as the two countries' 10-year bond yields have fallen close to 5 percent levels.

Analysts doubt the ECB, eager to keep politicians motivated to implement austerity measures, would want to push the yields much below that level.

"There's no sign of the ECB in the market yet and frankly they have little reason to come in at this point," one trader said.