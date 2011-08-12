* Ban on short-selling in some stocks fails to calm bond mkt

* Markets await Franco-German meeting on Tuesday

* ECB not seen in the market yet as Spanish, Italian yields stable

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Aug 12 German government bonds see-sawed on Friday as a short-selling ban on financial shares failed to quell nerves over a recent escalation in the euro zone debt crisis which will likely keep volatility high in coming weeks.

Bunds and other safe-haven assets are seen extending gains in the near-term as investors become increasingly pessimistic over global growth and turn edgy as the debt crisis threatens to engulf Italy and spread even further.

"The market is going through another stage of the crisis," said WestLB strategist Michael Leister.

"The willingness to put money at work seems to be limited because ... there is so much uncertainty on the debt crisis and also on what's going to happen with global growth. This volatility is going to continue for a couple of weeks."

Bund futures FGBLc1 were 15 ticks lower at 133.15, having gained some 800 ticks from lows seen on July 22 -- the day after euro zone policymakers agreed a second bailout for Greece, which also imposes losses on private bondholders.

Intra-day swings for Bunds reached 325 ticks this week, while analysts say the average daily range is about 50 ticks.

Rumours about the stability of some French banks -- strongly denied -- have increased volatility and regulators banned short-selling on some of their stocks from Friday

But stocks traded in and out of positive territory.

"The measure does nothing in relieving investors' concern about the economic outlook, the debt problems and so on," said Kornelius Purps, rate strategist at UniCredit.

Analysts said previous short-selling bans had not supported stocks in the longer run.

The U.S. temporarily banned short-selling in 799 banks and other financial institutions four days after the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008. While share borrowing fell during the three-week ban, financial stocks continued to plummet.

HOPES AND DOUBTS

The focus switched to a meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday.

UniCredit's Purps said markets were hoping for an enlargement of the euro zone bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, or other types of fiscal transfers to tackle problems on the bloc's periphery, but doubted anything substantial would emerge from the meeting.

"Deeper fiscal integration is a highly unlikely outcome and therefore I'm not too optimistic (about) this meeting," he said.

Hope before meetings of euro zone policymakers has been frustrated in the past, but demands for action have grown since the recent escalation in the crisis.

France became the target of market speculation this week, hit first by rumours of a credit rating downgrade then by talks of problems in its banking sector.

French 10-year yields dropped 10 basis points to their lowest since Nov. 2010 at 2.96 percent and the French/German 10-year yield spread dropped 9 bps on the day to 66 bps, having hit a euro-era high of 91 bps last week.

"We've had some relief over the past few days given the (planned) meeting between Merkel and Sarkozy and as all three rating agencies confirmed the French ratings and there is some profit taking going on," said WestLB's Leister.

"But (France's) vulnerability to swings in market sentiment looks quite high to us."

Leister and ING strategist Padhraic Garvey both recommended investors to be short France versus other euro zone triple-A rated countries such as Germany, the Netherlands or Austria.

The recently increased focus on its banks comes from looming losses on their hefty holdings of Greek debt and worries over their massive exposure to Italian and Spanish sovereign debt.

Italian and Spanish 10-year yields were stable just over 5 percent, having fallen more than 100 bps this week as the European Central Bank bought debt issued by the two countries.

Traders expect the ECB to keep buying their bonds, but say volumes may thin out in the next few days as the bank would be reluctant to bring yields below current levels and will try to keep politicians motivated to implement austerity measures.

"There's no sign of the ECB in the market yet (on Friday) and frankly they have little reason to come in at this point," one trader said.