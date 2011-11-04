LONDON Nov 4 German Bund futures fell on Friday as Greece looked set to dump a referendum on its latest bailout package although investors were cautious before a Greek confidence vote and U.S. jobs data later in the day.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou has agreed to step down and make way for a negotiated coalition government if his Socialists back him in a confidence vote later on Friday, raising hopes for a political consensus on the EU rescue deal.

"This referendum seems to be off the table and as there was a case for a disorderly default and Greece leaving the euro, this has been prevented for the time being, that's why we're seeing a pickup in risk appetite," said Rainer Guntermann, a rate strategist at Commerzbank.

"We wouldn't be surprised to see a little more weakness in the Bund following the recovery in equity markets we saw overnight but there's more scope for surprises coming from the G20 and (U.S.) payrolls."

The December Bund future was last 34 ticks down at 136.52 compared with 136.87. The contract was still near support marked by the 38 percent retracement of the October/November recovery at 136.38, according to UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock. Any settlement below that level would pave the way to the deeper 62 percent retracement at 135.05, he said. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)