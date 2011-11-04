* Greece set to drop referendum, easing imminent default fears

* Trade volatile before confidence vote, U.S. jobs

* Italian 2/10-year yield curve holds at flattest in over 3 years (Adds details, fresh quotes)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Nov 4 German Bund futures fell on Friday as Greece looked set to ditch a referendum on its latest bailout package but trade was volatile with the Greek government facing a vote of confidence and U.S. jobs due data later in the day.

Given the risks facing the market, some investors were squaring positions.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou has agreed to step down and make way for a negotiated coalition government if his Socialists back him in a confidence vote later on Friday, raising prospects of a political consensus on the EU rescue deal.

"This referendum seems to be off the table and as there was a case for a disorderly default and Greece leaving the euro, this has been prevented for the time being. That's why we're seeing a pickup in risk appetite," said Rainer Guntermann, a rate strategist at Commerzbank.

"We wouldn't be surprised to see a little more weakness in the Bund following the recovery in equity markets we saw overnight but there's more scope for surprises coming from the G20 and (U.S.) payrolls."

Papandreou's call for a referendum on an EU rescue deal agreed only last week caused turmoil in financial markets and shocked policymakers as it was seen calling into question Greece's euro zone membership and raising the prospect of a messy default on the country's massive debts.

The December Bund future was last 34 ticks down at 136.52 compared with 136.87 at Thursday's settlement.

The contract was still on course to end the week higher, having whip-sawed after Papandreou's call before he was forced by EU leaders to seek political consensus.

It was still near support marked by the 38 percent retracement of the October/November recovery at 136.38, according to UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock. Any settlement below that level would pave the way to the deeper 62 percent retracement at 135.05, he said.

POSITION SQUARING

Some traders said investors were likely to cut their exposure to risk before the Greek confidence vote, due to be taken after the European market closes, and the outcome of a summit of leaders from the world's 20 leading economies.

"The market is very, very jittery...People are squaring positions before the confidence vote, the G20 summit and non-farm payrolls," a trader said. "If non-farm payrolls come in significantly weaker, Treasuries could rally and we could see Bunds rallying too but the focus is on Greece."

Cash 10-year Bund yields were up 3 basis points at 1.933 percent and could rise to 2 percent if the Group of 20 countries come up with more details on how to ring-fence Italy and Spain -- the euro zone's third and fourth largest economies -- from the debt crisis. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic on euro zone default dominoes

link.reuters.com/tun64s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The 2/10-year German yield curve steepened 3 bps to 153 bps, extending the previous session's moves after the European Central Bank surprised markets with a 25 basis point rate cut to 1.25 percent on Thursday.

The steepening in the benchmark euro zone yield curve contrasts with the flattening in that of Italy -- which is bearing the brunt of investor angst over the EU's failure so far to draw a line under the region's two-year debt problems.

The 2/10-year Italian yield gap is at its slimmest in more than two years around 89 bps after the front end came under intense pressure this week, reflecting investors' increased fears over the sustainability of Italian borrowing costs.

Britain's RBS became the latest bank to announce it had cut euro zone sovereign debt exposure, with its holdings of Italian bonds down 2.5 billion pounds to 294 million in the third quarter and exposure to peripheral euro zone debt down to 772 million pounds from 3 billion.

On Thursday, France's BNP Paribas took a 2.6 billion euro writedown mostly on the value of its Greek bonds and said it was reducing Italian bond holdings by 8.2 billion euros to 12.6 billion euros. ING has also cut Greek, Italian, Irish, Portuguese and Spanish sovereign bond holdings in the last four months. (Graphic by Vincent Flasseur; editing by Nigel Stephenson)