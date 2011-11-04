* Merkel says few in G20 say will particpate in EFSF

By Neal Armstrong and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Nov 4 German Bund futures rose on Friday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said few countries In the Group of 20 leading economies had committed to participation in Europe's bailout fund.

Euro zone leaders agreed on Oct. 26 to scale up the fund, the European Financial Stabilty Facility (EFSF), but gave no firm details of where the extra money would co from.

"Merkel said hardly any countries in the G20 had said they would participate in the EFSF. To me the EFSF is starting to look dead on arrival," a trader said.

Greece remained a key focus for the market after it said it had dropped plans for a referendum on its euro membership before a confidence vote in its government and with investors cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data.

Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos told senior European officials the country had ditched its plans to hold the referendum, his finance ministry said.

Riskier assets were cheered on Thursday when Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou agreed to step down and make way for a negotiated coalition government if his Socialists backed him in the confidence vote later on Friday, raising prospects of a political consensus on the EU rescue deal.

Papandreou's call for a referendum caused turmoil in financial markets and shocked policymakers as it was seen threatening a messy default on Greece's massive debts.

"We're in wait-and-see mode now as we need a clear direction in terms of what government will be formed in Greece and who is going to lead it. We're also on hold before the U.S. jobs data." said Orlando Green, strategist at Credit Agricole CIB.

The December Bund future was up 27 ticks on the day at 137.12 after earlier falling to 136.35 as the previous day's developments boosted appetite for risk.

The contract was still on course to end the week higher having whip-sawed on political uncertainty in Greece.

"We wouldn't be surprised to see a little more weakness in the Bund following the recovery in equity markets we saw overnight but there's more scope for surprises coming from the G20 and (U.S.) payrolls," said Rainer Guntermann, a rate strategist at Commerzbank.

The contract briefly tested support marked by the 38 percent retracement of the October/November recovery at 136.38, according to UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock.

Any settlement below that level would pave the way to the 62 percent retracement at 135.05, he said, while traders highlighted the 55-day moving average as additional support at 136.09.

POSITION SQUARING

Some traders said investors were likely to cut their exposure to risk before the Greek confidence vote, due to be taken after the European market closes, and the outcome of a summit of leaders from the world's 20 leading economies.

"If non-farm payrolls come in significantly weaker, Treasuries could rally and we could see Bunds rallying too but the focus is on Greece," a trader said.

Cash 10-year Bund yields were flat at 1.903 percent but could rise towards 2 percent if the G20 comes up with more details on how to ring-fence Italy and Spain -- the euro zone's third and fourth largest economies -- from the debt crisis. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The 2/10-year German yield curve steepened 3 bps to 153 bps, extending the previous session's moves after the European Central Bank surprised markets with a 25 basis point rate cut to 1.25 percent on Thursday.

The steepening in the benchmark euro zone yield curve contrasts with the flattening this week in that of Italy -- which is bearing the brunt of investor angst over the EU's failure so far to draw a line under the two-year-old crisis.

The gap between two- and 10-year Italian yields is at its slimmest in more than two years around 90 bps after short-dated bonds came under intense pressure this week, reflecting investors' increased fears over the sustainability of Italy's borrowing costs.

Britain's RBS became the latest bank to announce it had cut euro zone sovereign debt exposure, with its holdings of Italian bonds down 2.5 billion pounds to 294 million in the third quarter and exposure to peripheral euro zone debt down to 772 million pounds from 3 billion.

On Thursday, France's BNP Paribas took a 2.6 billion euro writedown mostly on the value of its Greek bonds and said it was reducing Italian bond holdings by 8.2 billion euros to 12.6 billion euros. ING has also cut its Greek, Italian, Irish, Portuguese and Spanish sovereign bond holdings in the last four months. (Graphic by Vincent Flasseur; editing by Nigel Stephenson)