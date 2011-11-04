LONDON Nov 4 German government bonds briefly
pared gains on Friday after U.S. payrolls data showed a large
positive revision to September's number, although October's
gains were less than expected.
December Bund futures were 22 ticks higher on the
day at 137.09, compared with around 137.15 ahead of the data and
having briefly turned flat on the day just after the numbers
were released.
"There's a big upward revision to last month's number which
is positive for stocks and pushing the Bund lower," said a
trader.
U.S. employment rose less than expected in October, but a
drop in the jobless rate to a six-month low of 9.0 percent and
upward revisions to prior months' job gains pointed to
underlying strength in the labour market .
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Neal Armstrong)