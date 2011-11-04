LONDON Nov 4 German government bonds briefly pared gains on Friday after U.S. payrolls data showed a large positive revision to September's number, although October's gains were less than expected.

December Bund futures were 22 ticks higher on the day at 137.09, compared with around 137.15 ahead of the data and having briefly turned flat on the day just after the numbers were released.

"There's a big upward revision to last month's number which is positive for stocks and pushing the Bund lower," said a trader.

U.S. employment rose less than expected in October, but a drop in the jobless rate to a six-month low of 9.0 percent and upward revisions to prior months' job gains pointed to underlying strength in the labour market .

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Neal Armstrong)