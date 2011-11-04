* Merkel says few in G20 pledge to participate in EFSF

* Greece drops referendum, easing imminent default fears

* Traders jittery before Greek confidence vote

* Italian 2/10-year yield curve holds at flattest in over 3 years (Adds details, fresh quote)

By Neal Armstrong and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Nov 4 German Bund futures rose on Friday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said few countries in the Group of 20 leading economies had committed to participation in Europe's bailout fund.

Gains were only briefly pared after a drop in the U.S. jobless rate to a six-month low of 9.0 percent and upward revisions to prior months' job gains pointed to underlying strength in the labour market .

Euro zone leaders agreed on Oct. 26 to scale up the EU bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), but gave no firm details of where the extra money would co from.

"Merkel said hardly any countries in the G20 had said they would participate in the EFSF. To me the EFSF is starting to look dead on arrival," a trader said.

The December Bund future was up 60 ticks on the day at 137.50, off an early low of 136.35 hit after riskier assets extended Thursday's rally as Greece backtracked on plans to hold a referendum on the latest bailout package.

Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos told senior European officials the country had ditched its plans to hold the referendum, his finance ministry said.

Riskier assets were cheered on Thursday when Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou agreed to step down and make way for a negotiated coalition government if his Socialists backed him in the confidence vote later on Friday, raising prospects of a political consensus on the EU rescue deal.

Papandreou's call for a referendum caused turmoil in financial markets and shocked policymakers as it was seen threatening a messy default on Greece's massive debts.

"We're in wait-and-see mode now as we need a clear direction in terms of what government will be formed in Greece and who is going to lead it," said Orlando Green, strategist at Credit Agricole CIB.

POSITION SQUARING

Some traders said investors were likely to cut their exposure to risk before the Greek confidence vote, due to be taken after the European market closes, and the outcome of a summit of leaders from the world's 20 leading economies.

Cash 10-year Bund yields were down 4.1 basis points at 1.862 percent but could rise towards 2 percent if the G20 comes up with more details on how to ring-fence Italy and Spain -- the euro zone's third and fourth largest economies -- from the debt crisis. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The 2/10-year German yield curve steepened 3 bps to 153 bps, extending the previous session's moves after the European Central Bank surprised markets with a 25 basis point rate cut to 1.25 percent on Thursday.

The steepening in the benchmark euro zone yield curve contrasts with the flattening this week in that of Italy -- which is bearing the brunt of investor angst over the EU's failure so far to draw a line under the two-year-old crisis.

The gap between two- and 10-year Italian yields is at its slimmest in more than two years around 90 bps after short-dated bonds came under intense pressure this week, reflecting investors' increased fears over the sustainability of Italy's borrowing costs. (Graphic by Vincent Flasseur; editing by Nigel Stephenson)