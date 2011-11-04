* Merkel says few in G20 pledge to participate in EFSF
* Italian yields jump as Berlusconi refuses IMF aid
* Greek government confidence vote due late on Friday
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Nov 4 German Bund futures rose on Friday
as worries over a lack of commitment from G20 countries to
participate in Europe's bailout fund and heightened political
tension in Italy forced investors towards perceived safer
assets.
Italian two-year government bond yields jumped and the
spread of Italian 10-year yields over Bunds hit a new lifetime
high after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he had refused
an offer of financial support from the International Monetary
Fund.
Euro zone leaders agreed on Oct. 26 to scale up the EU
bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF),
but gave no firm details of where the extra money would come
from. German Chancellor Angela Merkel cast further doubt when
speaking at a meeting of G20 leaders in Cannes.
"Merkel said hardly any countries in the G20 had said they
would participate in the EFSF. To me the EFSF is starting to
look dead on arrival," a trader said.
The December Bund future was up 70 ticks on the
day at 137.58, off an early low of 136.35 hit after riskier
assets initially extended Thursday's rally as Greece backtracked
on plans to hold a referendum on its latest bailout package.
Cash 10-year Bund yields were down 7 basis points at 1.82
percent .
Berlusconi's political future hung by a thread on Friday as
he faced a rebellion by his own supporters.
Italy is seen as the next domino that could risk fall in the
euro zone crisis, with yields on its 10-year bonds reaching 6.38
percent, close to the 7 percent threshold widely viewed as
unsustainable.
"It looks like the ECB has been sniffing around Italian
bonds today but there's only so much they can do and I think if
we go above the 6.50 percent level in 10-year Italian yields
this could quite easily snowball," said Eric Wand, rates
strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the Bank's
Securities Markets Programme (SMP), which the ECB is using to
intervene in bond markets of highly indebted euro zone
countries, is temporary and limited in nature.
The Italian yield curve has flattened this week as the
country bears the brunt of investor angst over the EU's failure
so far to draw a line under the 2-year-old crisis.
The gap between two- and 10-year Italian yields is at its
slimmest in more than two years around 70 bps
after short-dated bonds came under intense
pressure this week, reflecting investors' increased fears over
the sustainability of Italy's borrowing costs.
GREEK VOTE
Investors were still watching political developments in
Greece after Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos told senior
European officials the country had ditched its plans to hold a
referendum.
Riskier assets were cheered on Thursday when Greek Prime
Minister George Papandreou agreed to step down and make way for
a negotiated coalition government if his Socialists backed him
in a confidence vote later on Friday, raising the prospect of a
political consensus on the EU rescue deal.
Papandreou's call for a referendum had thrown financial
markets into turmoil and shocked policymakers as it was seen
threatening a messy default on Greece's massive debts.
"We need a clear direction in terms of what government will
be formed in Greece and who is going to lead it," said Orlando
Green, strategist at Credit Agricole CIB.
Some traders said investors were cutting their exposure to
risk before the Greek confidence vote, due to be taken after the
European market closes.
