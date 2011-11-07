LONDON Nov 7 German Bund futures rose on Monday
as investors were cautious ahead of a meeting of euro zone
finance ministers, while political turmoil in Italy and
uncertainties over Greece's incoming government provided support
for safe-haven assets.
Euro zone finance ministers will speed up work on
strengthening their bailout fund on Monday to enhance its market
credibility by the end of November, a month early.
.
Political turmoil in Greece and at home helped drive Italian
government bond yields to an euro era high of
6.437 percent last week -- towards levels beyond which funding
costs are seen as unsustainable.
While Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou sealed a deal
with the opposition on a crisis coalition to approve an
international bailout, details remained thin despite an EU
ultimatum for Athens to get serious about tackling its problems.
.
The German Bund future FGBLc1 was up 20 ticks at 137.80.
"The 136.38/81 support zone should continue to limit the
downside until the Bund breaks above the 138.54 resistance level
and rises to at least the September high of 139.19," Societe
Generale said in a research note.
Investors would also look towards weekly data from the
European Central Bank to gauge the size of their latest
bond-purchases in the secondary market -- a policy aimed at
keeping Italian and Spanish funding costs more affordable.
The ECB often discusses the possibility of ending the
purchase of Italian government bonds if it concludes Italy is
not adopting promised reforms, ECB Governing Council Member Yves
Mersch said, according to an Italian daily on Sunday.
.
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has one day left to
win over waverers and see off a group of party rebels
threatening to bring down his government in a backlash over its
failure to adopt reforms to defuse a dangerous debt crisis.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)