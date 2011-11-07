* Italian yields draw closer to 7 pct

* Italian/German 10-year yield spread at widest since 1995

* Italian political crisis overshadows Greek deal (Recasts, writes through with quotes, updates prices)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Nov 7 Benchmark Italian government bond yields rose on Monday to their highest since 1997 -- approaching levels seen as unsustainable -- as political turmoil threatened to drag the euro zone's third largest economy deeper into regional debt crisis.

Italy faces a crunch vote on public finance in parliament on Tuesday and the centre-left opposition said it was preparing a motion of no-confidence in the government that would bring Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi down even if he should survive Tuesday's vote.

The gap between two- and 10- year Italian yields narrowed, driven by higher short-term yields and extending a trend analysts say is reminiscent of what happened in other peripheral countries before they were shut out of commercial markets.

This "clearly shows the markets think that the Italians are going to struggle to roll-over their debt in the next few years -- and that was a precursor to bailout in Greece, Portugal and Ireland," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"We are not at that situation at the moment but if this trend continues then it would be a worrying development."

Two-year Italian yields soared 62 basis points to 6.20 percent, having hit a euro-era high of 6.31 percent.

Ten-year yields jumped 25 basis points to 6.62 percent, having earlier hit their highest in 14 years at 6.67 percent. Many analysts say yields above 7 percent would make funding costs unsustainable.

This helped push 10-year Italian/German government bond yield spreads to their highest since 1995 at 484 bps.

The political crisis in Italy overshadowed a deal between Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou and the opposition which foresaw a new coalition and Papandreou stepping down.

The European Union told political parties to explain by Monday evening how they would form a unity government to get 130 billion euros in emergency funding -- without which the country would run out of money in a few weeks. .

German Bund futures FGBLc1 jumped 72 ticks to 138.31 -- edging closer to a record high of 139.19 hit in September -- as investor sought safe-haven assets

ECB

As Italian yields soared, investors and speculators were increasingly looking to the European Central Bank to help contain the rise in borrowing costs through bond-purchases -- although many question the effectiveness of the policy.

ECB council member Yves Mersch underscored the high stakes for Italy on Sunday, saying the bank frequently debates the option of ending its purchases of Italian bonds unless Rome delivers on reforms.

Mersch's comments suggest "there has to be strong budget and structural reform for the ECB to continue buying BTPs," Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan said. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

ECB bond buying and euro zone bond yields

link.reuters.com/pax23s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Analysts were sceptical a meeting of euro zone finance ministers where they are expected to speed up work on strengthening their bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, would soothe market concerns.

Policymakers had hoped some cash-rich emerging market powers such as China or Brazil would invest in the EFSF's special purpose vehicle. However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday after a meeting of G20 leaders that few countries were ready to contribute. Questions also remained over another plans to boost the EFSF through guarantees.

"What can they do? The Chinese have shown lukewarm response ... markets are still unclear as to how this guarantee system works, and where is the extra money going to come from?" Stamenkovic added.

Ten-year German government bond yields were down 5.1 basis points at 1.77 percent. (Graphic by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson)