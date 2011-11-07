* Italian yields hit highest since 1997 earlier

* Speculation of imminent Berlusconi resignation denied

* Italian political crisis overshadows Greek deal (Adds Berlusconi, updates prices, quotes)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Nov 7 Benchmark Italian government bond yields rose on Monday to their highest since 1997 -- approaching levels seen as unsustainable -- as political turmoil threatened to drag the euro zone's third largest economy deeper into regional debt crisis.

Italy faces a crunch vote on public finance in parliament on Tuesday and the centre-left opposition said it was preparing a motion of no-confidence in the government that would bring Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi down even if he should survive Tuesday's vote.

Comments from two journalists close to Berlusconi saying that he could step down as early as Monday helped bring Italian yields lower but the prime minister denied the rumours.

"We will believe it when it happens," Gary Jenkins, head of fixed income research at Evolution Securities said.

He said Italian 10-year bond prices would gain quite significantly in the short-term if Berlusconi resigned but that the outlook over the medium-term was less clear given that a new government would inherit a tough situation.

"It's the same starting point from a debt position, it's the same starting point from the economic outlook (position). It might help with investor confidence, which is absolutely key, but this isn't something that plays out in 24 hours," Jenkins added.

Two-year Italian yields surged 47 basis points to 6.06 percent, having hit a euro-era high of 6.31 percent.

Ten-year yields jumped 20 basis points to 6.57 percent, even as the European Central Bank bought limited amounts of bonds in the secondary markets, according to traders.

Italian yields earlier hit their highest in 14 years at 6.67 percent. Many analysts say yields above 7 percent would make funding costs unsustainable.

The gap between two- and 10- year Italian yields narrowed, driven by higher short-term yields and extending a trend analysts say is reminiscent of what happened in other peripheral countries before they were shut out of commercial markets.

This "clearly shows the markets think that the Italians are going to struggle to roll-over their debt in the next few years -- and that was a precursor to bailout in Greece, Portugal and Ireland," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"We are not at that situation at the moment but if this trend continues then it would be a worrying development."

The cost of insuring 5-year Italian debt against default rose to 520 bps, up 30 bps on the day, according to Markit.

BOND-PURCHASES

As Italian yields soared, investors and speculators were increasingly looking to the ECB to help contain the rise in borrowing costs through bond-purchases -- although many question the effectiveness of the policy.

ECB council member Yves Mersch underscored the high stakes for Italy on Sunday, saying the bank frequently debates the option of ending its purchases of Italian bonds unless Rome delivers on reforms.

Mersch's comments suggest "there has to be strong budget and structural reform for the ECB to continue buying BTPs," Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan said. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

ECB bond buying and euro zone bond yields

link.reuters.com/pax23s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Analysts were sceptical a meeting of euro zone finance ministers where they are expected to speed up work on strengthening their bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, would soothe market concerns.

Policymakers had hoped some cash-rich emerging market powers such as China or Brazil would invest in the EFSF's special purpose vehicle. However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday after a meeting of G20 leaders that few countries were ready to contribute. Questions also remained over another plan to boost the EFSF through guarantees.

"What can they do? The Chinese have shown lukewarm response ... markets are still unclear as to how this guarantee system works, and where is the extra money going to come from?" Stamenkovic added.

Against this backdrop German Bund futures FGBLc1 were up 20 ticks to 137.80, although off a session high of 138.50. It hit a record high of 139.19 in September.

The political crisis in Italy overshadowed a deal between Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou and the opposition which foresaw a new coalition and Papandreou stepping down.

Greek political leaders were set to choose who will lead a new coalition on Monday and push through a bailout before the country runs out of money in mid-December, with local media tipping former ECB deputy head Lucas Papademos for the job. (Graphic by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Toby Chopra)