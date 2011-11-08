LONDON Nov 8 German Bund futures erased gains on Tuesday, with debt supply out of Netherlands weighing on triple-A paper and with riskier assets, such as stocks or non-AAA euro zone paper, slightly better bid due to some upbeat corporate news.

"We're seeing some very good buying of the semi-core (European debt) and risk seems to be better bid this morning," said a trader.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last 25 ticks down on the day at 137.66. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong)