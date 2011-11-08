LONDON Nov 8 Yields on Italian bonds resumed their rise on Tuesday after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi won a vote on the ratification of 2010 public accounts.

But the loss of his parliamentary majority could pile up the pressure on the prime minister to resign -- a development which analysts consider would underpin Italian debt prices.

Ten-year Italian bonds yields was up 2.7 basis points at 6.72 percent --- edging closer to a 7 percent level beyond which funding costs are deemed to be unsustainable. Two year Italian bond yields was up 6 basis points at 6.25 percent.

"The market is reacting to the headline that Berlusconi won the vote, but I think when you break it down it wasn't that good of a result for Berlusconi," a trader said. "Berlusconi surviving is negative for Italy and positive for Bunds. We'll see if the opposition pushes him to step down with a confidence vote, I don't think it is over yet."

The German Bund future FGBLc1 reversed losses to stand up 6 ticks on the day at 137.97.

